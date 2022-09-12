ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining

When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Restaurants
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
matadornetwork.com

These Albuquerque Airbnbs Let You Capture the City’s Southwest Charm

There’s much more to Albuquerque, New Mexico, than ballooning. What the Sandria Mountains offer in terms of hiking and views, Old Town marches with its adobe architecture, cultural centers, and food. When you’re not watching for cranes at the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Reserve or tracking down Breaking Bad filming locations, you can recharge at one of Duke City’s dreamy villas. We’ve rounded up the best of the Airbnbs in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food Restaurant#Travel Info#What To Do#Yummy#Vegan#Food Drink#University Of New Mexico#Japanese#Italian#Yale Boulevard#The Unm Bookstore
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe

As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles. Officials with the Cibola National Forest say Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees appear brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year's needles. The caterpillars are native defoliators. Officials say the concern is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees. Officials also warned that touching the caterpillars could lead to skin reactions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque neighborhood on the lookout for peacock poachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is someone stealing peacocks off the streets of Albuquerque? Fliers are going up in a North Valley neighborhood where the birds have roamed free for years, asking everyone to be on the lookout for peacock poachers. Down along Matthew Avenue, just off Rio Grande, you’ll...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque approves second 'Safe Outdoor Space'

Albuquerque approved a second application for a "safe outdoor space." A "safe outdoor space" is a designated homeless encampment managed by the city. The location is at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center on Candelaria road, and Heading Home owns it. It's less than a mile away from the first approved location.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Popular New Mexico salon faces multiple break-ins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular salon in the heart of Albuquerque has been at the center of multiple break-ins over the years, with the latest one Wednesday night. Roberto Vasquez, the owner of Roberto Le Salon, said he's had enough. "Since I've been here, the total loss has probably...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy