Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi StewartDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining
When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
KRQE News 13
‘We are very proud of where we come from’: How two New Mexicans used their culture to create a business
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexicans who are proud of where they came from are creating a space for adventurers and dreamers to experience the Land of Enchantment. Co-owners David Stroud and Arlene Espinoza Armijo call themselves magic makers. The duo created New Nuevo, a company that creates...
KOAT 7
Rosario Zito: A man with a golden heart, impeccable dance moves and a love for pizza
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The community came together Thursday morning to celebrate the life of Rosario Zito, a local restaurant owner, who police said was shot andkilled during a robbery last month. Many described him as a man with open arms, a big heart and a love for his family...
matadornetwork.com
These Albuquerque Airbnbs Let You Capture the City’s Southwest Charm
There’s much more to Albuquerque, New Mexico, than ballooning. What the Sandria Mountains offer in terms of hiking and views, Old Town marches with its adobe architecture, cultural centers, and food. When you’re not watching for cranes at the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Reserve or tracking down Breaking Bad filming locations, you can recharge at one of Duke City’s dreamy villas. We’ve rounded up the best of the Airbnbs in Albuquerque.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albuquerque couple that stole from non-profit will forfeit their home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Susan and William Harris, the Albuquerque couple who stole millions from veterans and people with disabilities, must give up their house. The two are serving federal prison time for stealing at least $1M from their nonprofit, Ayudando Guardians, and using that time to fund a lavish lifestyle. KRQE News 13 has learned […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
Hotel prices always go up during Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but this year is even more dramatic than usual.
Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe
As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
krwg.org
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles. Officials with the Cibola National Forest say Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees appear brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year's needles. The caterpillars are native defoliators. Officials say the concern is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees. Officials also warned that touching the caterpillars could lead to skin reactions.
Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood on the lookout for peacock poachers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is someone stealing peacocks off the streets of Albuquerque? Fliers are going up in a North Valley neighborhood where the birds have roamed free for years, asking everyone to be on the lookout for peacock poachers. Down along Matthew Avenue, just off Rio Grande, you’ll...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque approves second 'Safe Outdoor Space'
Albuquerque approved a second application for a "safe outdoor space." A "safe outdoor space" is a designated homeless encampment managed by the city. The location is at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center on Candelaria road, and Heading Home owns it. It's less than a mile away from the first approved location.
KOAT 7
Popular New Mexico salon faces multiple break-ins
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular salon in the heart of Albuquerque has been at the center of multiple break-ins over the years, with the latest one Wednesday night. Roberto Vasquez, the owner of Roberto Le Salon, said he's had enough. "Since I've been here, the total loss has probably...
Metal beam narrowly misses Albuquerque driver after crashing through windshield
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he was driving southbound on I-25, a metal beam impaled Fernando Garcia’s windshield just missing him by a few inches.“What the f*** bro. I almost f****** died. look at that s*** man,” said Garcia. After seeing the car in front of him swerve trying to avoid the beam, Garcia says he […]
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
Comments / 1