Alexandria kicker inspired by Blair Walsh's miss

Alexandria High School sophomore Daniel Jackson is getting his season kicked off on the right foot, but his kicking dream started shortly after a Minnesota nightmare. "2015 (season), I think it was, Blair Walsh missed his game-winning field," said Jackson. "As a kid, I was nine at the time, I thought, 'Oh, I can make that kick.' I tried kicking it. I tried many times, and I couldn't kick it. I kept practicing. I sent a letter to Blair Walsh. He responded, and I got some personalized kicking gear, like a football from him."
