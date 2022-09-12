Read full article on original website
[UPDATE 1:30 p.m.] Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After ‘Possible’ Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
52-Year-Old Man Injured in Mendocino Structure Fire
Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel are currently on the scene of a structure fire located in the 8000 block of Outlaw Springs Road, inland from the coastal town of Mendocino. The Incident Commander said firefighters extricated a burn patient from the residence. The 52-year-old male resident was in the...
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
Traffic Accident East of Bridgeville on Hwy 36
About 10:40 a.m., a single vehicle struck the embankment about mile marker 27 on Hwy 36 east of Bridgeville. The vehicle overturned but is off the roadway. The solo occupant, a woman, got out of the vehicle by herself but has possible head and wrist injuries. The Emergency Call Center...
