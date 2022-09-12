ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

52-Year-Old Man Injured in Mendocino Structure Fire

Firefighters, law enforcement, and medical personnel are currently on the scene of a structure fire located in the 8000 block of Outlaw Springs Road, inland from the coastal town of Mendocino. The Incident Commander said firefighters extricated a burn patient from the residence. The 52-year-old male resident was in the...
MENDOCINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
Hopland, CA
City
Manchester, CA
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
City
Laytonville, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Accident East of Bridgeville on Hwy 36

About 10:40 a.m., a single vehicle struck the embankment about mile marker 27 on Hwy 36 east of Bridgeville. The vehicle overturned but is off the roadway. The solo occupant, a woman, got out of the vehicle by herself but has possible head and wrist injuries. The Emergency Call Center...
BRIDGEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy