Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Lobo
Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM
Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
newmexiconewsport.com
NM’s Opportunity Scholarship providing financial and mental relief
UNM Fine Arts major Wesley Frank comes from a small town on the Navajo reservation where he was forced to sit out the spring semester after running out of money from paying off college bills. “Returning back to campus this year was exciting, but definitely so hard to do after...
nmhealth.org
New Mexico’s Healthcare Professionals Honored
New Mexico’s healthcare professionals worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, often endangering their own lives to save others. On Tuesday, August 16, Albuquerque Business First hosted Reflections: Looking back | Moving ahead. Reflections honored members of this community from across New Mexico. The event, presented by the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH), New Mexico Hospital Association, Real Time Solutions, Western Sky Managed Care, UNM Health Sciences, area hospitals, and others, gathered at the Clyde Hotel in downtown Albuquerque.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
rrobserver.com
GARY’S GLIMPSES: Governor brings good news for teachers to Rio Rancho
Among those present Monday morning in the Ernest Stapleton Elementary library were, from left, RRPS Superintendent Sue Cleveland, PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and RRSEU President and ESE teacher Bille Helean. (Herron photo) You’d better believe, if this new move by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
krwg.org
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles. Officials with the Cibola National Forest say Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees appear brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year's needles. The caterpillars are native defoliators. Officials say the concern is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees. Officials also warned that touching the caterpillars could lead to skin reactions.
KRQE News 13
‘Feel the Beat’ at Explora Adult Night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is known as the children’s museum and science center but now they have an event for the adults. Explora will be hosting September Adult Night, the event will take place on September 16 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Attendees can check out a silent disco, breaking dancing crew, and a performance from the Navy Jazz Band. Individuals will also get a chance to check out some HAM radios and telescope viewing. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students with ID and military. Explora will also have all its exhibits open to visitors. To learn more, visit https://www.explora.us/.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newmexiconewsport.com
Displaced Coronado Park occupiers left upset
The City of Albuquerque closed Coronado Park on August 17, displacing the many homeless people residing there. David Gutierrez was among them. “One day, they just want to come up to my tent and tell me I’m being kicked out? Man, I have lived here for years without a problem,” Gutierrez said. “It just f***ing sucked that all randomly the cops wanted to come here and throw us out. Like why now in the hot a** sun. Just don’t make sense.”
KOAT 7
No credible threat found at Volcano Vista High School after police response
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools says Volcano Vista High School and Albuquerque High School were in a shelter in place on Friday due to police activity. The shelter in place was lifted for both schools. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
KTLO
Julia Ray Pitts, 71, Santa Fe (Berardinelli)
Santa Fe — Julia Ray Pitts of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away September 7, 2022 at 71 years of age. Julia was born on August 28th, 1951 in Roswell, New Mexico to Evelyn Seifert and Emmett Ray. After graduating from Eastern New Mexico State University, she dedicated her professional life in Denver, Colorado and Mountain Home, Arkansas to alternative education, teaching and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albuquerque couple that stole from non-profit will forfeit their home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Susan and William Harris, the Albuquerque couple who stole millions from veterans and people with disabilities, must give up their house. The two are serving federal prison time for stealing at least $1M from their nonprofit, Ayudando Guardians, and using that time to fund a lavish lifestyle. KRQE News 13 has learned […]
A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi Stewart
"A Democratic state senator from Albuquerque who has been the subject of a sexual harassment investigation for months said Thursday he contacted the FBI to report an extortion attempt allegedly orchestrated by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart." —Daniel J. Chacón.
KRQE Newsfeed: Remembering teenage son, Looking for homeless solutions, Storms and showers, Ramp open, Duck races
Wednesday’s Top Stories Project 1891: Case study on how not to spend public money Alamogordo man sells Atari games, uses proceeds for special city projects Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal UNM football honoring historic teams Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta KRQE En Español: Martes 13 de Septiembre 2022 Albuquerque neighborhood on […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get immersed in art, bust a gut at the CloudTop Comedy Festival, celebrate Nina Otero Warren, check out the Cultural Bazaar, and swing into the Piñata Festival. Immersive art installations using cutting-edge technology take over Taos from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during The Paseo 2022. Nearly 30 local and national artists have crafted way-out-there works that will be projected onto the sides of adobe buildings throughout the historic district and will light up Kit Carson Park. Started in 2014, the festival took a two-year break during the pandemic but is roaring back, bigger than ever. “We are super excited because it’s been two years of planning and waiting during the pandemic,” says executive director Matt Thomas.
visitalbuquerque.org
Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair
For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
Trial begins for man accused of raping three girls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Ryan, Kapuscinski, a former volleyball coach accused of raping three girls is now underway. Kapuscinski is charged with 40 counts of criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and bribery of a witness. Kapuscinski is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while was a coach for a […]
Daily Lobo
UNM volleyball shows resilience against NAU
The Lobos defeated the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 3-1, but the final score doesn’t reflect how competitive of a game it was: three of the four sets came down to the wire, but UNM still came out on top with a total of 17 ties and seven lead changes throughout the match.
KOAT 7
Popular New Mexico salon faces multiple break-ins
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular salon in the heart of Albuquerque has been at the center of multiple break-ins over the years, with the latest one Wednesday night. Roberto Vasquez, the owner of Roberto Le Salon, said he's had enough. "Since I've been here, the total loss has probably...
Comments / 0