ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Valley View

Billy Moore Days features ‘wild’ weekend of festivities

Old Town Avondale will offer nostalgic fun, food, music and rides during Billy Moore Days, a four-day event named after Avondale’s founder. Businesses and local organizations are invited to be part of the tradition. This street-style celebration is Thursday, Oct. 13, to Sunday, Oct. 16, on Western Avondale in Old Town Avondale. It also features friendly competitions, games, contests and stage acts.
AVONDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Glendale hires former Goodyear project manager

Christian Green, Goodyear’s former economic development project manager, has been hired for a similar role in Glendale. Green began work as Glendale’s economic development officer on Sept. 12. He has 25 years of experience leading teams in strategic development and communication. His resume includes the attraction of major...
GLENDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Abrazo West getting new OR for heart procedures

Construction is underway on a new cardiovascular operating room at Abrazo West Campus. The new CVOR will add upgraded equipment and technology to the hospital’s heart surgery program, according to hospital officials. Coronary artery bypass graft surgery, aortic valve and mitral valve replacement are expected to comprise many of...
GOODYEAR, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy