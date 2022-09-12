Old Town Avondale will offer nostalgic fun, food, music and rides during Billy Moore Days, a four-day event named after Avondale’s founder. Businesses and local organizations are invited to be part of the tradition. This street-style celebration is Thursday, Oct. 13, to Sunday, Oct. 16, on Western Avondale in Old Town Avondale. It also features friendly competitions, games, contests and stage acts.

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO