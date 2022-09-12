Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Climb Out of the Darkness Walk benefitting PSI-AK
Weekend Planner: Multiple events this weekend, plus Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt next weekend. There are multiple events to take part in this weekend, and Junior Achievement of Alaska's Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt is coming up next weekend. Junior Achievement of Alaska President Flora Teo stopped by to preview the event.
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.

Cooler lovers, listen up. There's a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that's right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. A major storm heading toward Western Alaska could bring flooding and...
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
alaskasnewssource.com
Typhoon Merbok remnants headed for Western Alaska, Aleutian Islands
One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
alaskasnewssource.com
Yukon River coho, chum salmon runs among lowest on record
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall runs for chum and coho salmon are close to completion, but based on a fishery announcement by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, they’re projecting the run size to be some of the lowest on record. The fall chum run is projected to...
alaskasnewssource.com
2022 Fishing Report Wrap-up
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The crew at Alaska’s News Source has been all around the state this year searching for Fishing Reports far and wide. Here are some of the highlights from what was an action-packed summer fishing season. The season started off as most Alaskan fishing seasons do...
alaskapublic.org
NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count
After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Children's Trust recognizes 4 individuals as Champions for Kids
The farm will be the second and largest solar grid in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, as well as the state. Located off Hawk Lane near Houston High School the grid will consist of over 6,000 foundation piles and 14,400 solar panels. Mayor Bronson changes course and decides not to use community...
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Alaska Native corporation pursues Denali-area airport to bring tourists directly from Lower 48
An Alaska Native regional corporation is working with state transportation officials and the Denali Borough on a proposal for a new airport that would allow Lower 48 tourists to fly directly to the doorstep of Denali National Park and Preserve. Doyon Ltd. says the “Denali Airport,” as it describes the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Live blog: Flooding, damage likely as powerful storm moves into western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Follow this live blog for the latest updates. A member of the Hooper Bay Police Department told Alaska’s News Source that evacuations were beginning for the small community. Power outages were reported and power lines are downed as water begins to move into the community. Residents are being asked to move to higher ground at the school and community church.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 15, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Crab Committee of the Bycatch Taskforce asks questions about unobserved mortality, and what the word pelagic means. Plus KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports on a blowy beginning to B season Pollock in the Central Gulf.
One Moose Hunter Found Dead in Alaska, While Search Continues for Three Missing Counterparts
Search efforts continue in Alaska where authorities have been working on two separate cases involving moose hunters. In both cases, individuals have gone missing along Alaska’s Lower Kuskokwim River. One case involves a hunter who was by himself when he went missing. Last week, the hunter was found dead...
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year. Over the course of the pandemic, 23...
kinyradio.com
In 12th Alaska Corrections death of the year, man dies after just 10 days in custody
This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - James Rider, 31, died on Sept. 9 at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center after 10 days in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections, becoming the 12th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
nwabor.org
Major Coastal Storm Impacting Western Alaska
Residents of the Northwest Arctic Borough, please see the following post from the National Weather Service Fairbanks office. Please use extreme caution while traveling. Boat travel is not advised at this time. If you plan to travel, please file a trip plan with a loved one or by calling the Search and Rescue Coordinator at 907-412-2038 between 8am and 4:30pm.
alaskapublic.org
Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’
Government agencies at the state and city level in Alaska are investigating how they were duped by Joe Gerace. Gerace is the former director of Anchorage’s health department, and he resigned last month hours before Alaska Public Media published an investigation showing that he used phony credentials to get the job.
Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate
The state Senate race in West Anchorage pits two seasoned lawmakers against each other and could be critical in deciding the makeup of the majority caucus that controls the body’s business. For Democratic Rep. Matt Claman, who represents the House district that comprises the northern part of the newly drawn Senate district, the prospect of […] The post Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
