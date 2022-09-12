Read full article on original website
Related
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
alaskasnewssource.com
Rogue bear raiding chicken coops in the Butte
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years. n Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, docked a the port. This is the first cruise ship that has stopped in Anchorage since the pandemic and will be the only seen this season, according to Visit Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years
Last week reports of property damage and dead chickens started coming into the Department of Fish and Game as well as Matanuska-Susitna Borough community social media pages, leaving the community on high alert. Mom looks for hit and run driver who struck her son while he was riding his bike.
alaskasnewssource.com
Typhoon Merbok remnants headed for Western Alaska, Aleutian Islands
One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Friday morning update on Remnants of Typhoon Merbok
On Thursday night the bear made its way back across the river and into the pens of Polaris Hatchery. Hatchery owner, Don Dyer - who began mapping out the attacks in his community - said the bear got into his 8-foot woven-wire horse fence with no hesitation. Tyler Cordes, 20,...
alaskapublic.org
NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count
After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
alaskasnewssource.com
One more round of light rain, then a nice weekend
On Thursday night the bear made its way back across the river and into the pens of Polaris Hatchery. Hatchery owner, Don Dyer - who began mapping out the attacks in his community - said the bear got into his 8-foot woven-wire horse fence with no hesitation. Tyler Cordes, 20,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery
Tyler Cordes, 20, was indicted for second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-and-third-degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment, according to a press release from the Department of Law. Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. One option is the former Golden Lion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a preliminary report released Friday, Anchorage’s Emergency Shelter Task Force narrowed down future shelter locations to two preferred options that members feel will be the least disruptive to the community and can be occupied quickly. One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 large fall storms hit the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend. The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters
One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm systems impact Southcentral, Aleutian regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet for now across Southcentral Alaska, following an entire day of fairly dry conditions, but that is expected to change soon. While we’ll start off Thursday with dry weather, rain will be quick to move in from the west. This comes ahead of an area of low pressure near the Seward Peninsula that is already bringing breezy conditions and rain to Western Alaska. As the rain moves eastward across the state, it’ll bring the return to widespread rain for Southcentral into the afternoon. Many areas across Southcentral will see anywhere from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, with close to an inch through Prince William Sound. Additionally, some breezy conditions could be expected across the region, with winds gusting upwards of 20 to 30 mph. The rain will be quick-moving, with many areas drying out into Friday and the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
alaskasnewssource.com
September rains bump Anchorage into top 15 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a story that just never seems to find an end, rains continue across Southcentral Alaska. Persistent onshore flow is keeping daily rain in the forecast, with many areas already eclipsing 2 to 3 inches of rain for September as a whole. While rain today will be heaviest near Prince William Sound, many areas will once again see an additional 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. After today’s rain, the monthly precipitation total for Anchorage will be sitting around the 30-year average for the month, a testament to just how wet this weather pattern has been.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport terminal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are several factors that are making the Sand Lake community concerned about the expansion at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. “How much more air pollution ... will I be breathing when your project is complete?” asked one meeting attendee. It was just one of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vehicle crash with injuries briefly closes eastbound lanes of Tudor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tudor Road was closed off temporarily Friday morning after a crash that Anchorage police say involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. Tudor was opened to one lane of traffic moving eastbound at Cordova Street around 7:30 a.m., after all traffic was initially diverted back into westbound lanes following the crash, which injured at least one person around 6:45 a.m. The Anchorage Police Department was unable to specify the extent of injuries.
Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate
The state Senate race in West Anchorage pits two seasoned lawmakers against each other and could be critical in deciding the makeup of the majority caucus that controls the body’s business. For Democratic Rep. Matt Claman, who represents the House district that comprises the northern part of the newly drawn Senate district, the prospect of […] The post Election in West Anchorage could be key to control of Alaska state Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
KYUK
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage resident sentenced for vehicular manslaughter of Cab Driver
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 13, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced 28-year-old Jose Angel Ibarra to serve 13 years and 1 month for the 2018 death of 68-year-old Bruce Orton. Ibarra pled guilty on June 15 to manslaughter, third-degree escape, and driving under the influence. Orton, a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Project leaders break ground on state’s largest solar farm
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska Electric Association hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of a new solar farm in Houston on Wednesday morning. The project will occupy 45 acres of land and will be six times larger than the Willow Solar Farm. Gov. Mike Dunleavy stood alongside leaders of the project and spoke about the potential benefits of renewable solar energy to the few dozen individuals in attendance.
Comments / 0