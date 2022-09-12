Read full article on original website
Joseph on radio: Why he rescinded Blackshirts, what changes have been made to practice and more
Each Nebraska head coach has his own perspective about what a Blackshirt means. Some hand them out before the season. Some wait until after an especially impressive defensive performance. But, has any coach ever taken them away before? It might be unprecedented to take them away mid-season, but then again,...
Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them
It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
Charles Thompson, Steve Taylor find themselves on the same side of Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry
Steve Taylor and Charles Thompson know how to entertain a crowd, both on the field in the late 1980s and Thursday morning inside Millard Social Hall at the Big Red Breakfast. Taylor, the Fresno kid turned All-American, and Thompson once found themselves on opposite ends of the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry. The two quarterbacks went head-to-head in 1987, dubbed the Game of the Century II, and again in 1988 when Nebraska got its revenge in Norman.
Amie Just: Nebraska's loss to Stanford is missed opportunity, but it's one NU will learn from
Twenty-three service errors. No. 9 Stanford had 23 service errors and still walked away with a four-set win over No. 2 Nebraska. For context, no Nebraska opponent had ever committed that many service errors against NU in the rally-scoring era. The previous worst? 16, a mark reached twice by Nebraska opponents — once by Wisconsin in 2013 and once by Kansas in 2003.
‘It’s bigger than me:’ After a busy 48 hours for interim head coach Mickey Joseph, changes are already in place
When Mickey Joseph woke up Sunday morning, he didn't know what was coming. Within hours, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts fired head coach Scott Frost and elevated Joseph into the role on an interim basis, effectively closing the door on an era of Husker football. Just three games into his...
Shatel: Current mood aside, Nebraska vs. Oklahoma is worth celebrating
Some frames come with stories. The one in my office holds a photo of Barry Switzer, Tom Osborne and Lincoln radio reporter Dick Janda. The scene took place in 1981 in Norman, Okla. Janda once told me that, each game minutes before kickoff, his job was to grab Osborne for a quick-hit interview.
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen
LINCOLN - Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race. Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration. That leaves the Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in...
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season
For all of the success of the Nebraska volleyball team over the past 10 years, there are a couple of teams Nebraska hasn’t been able to handle — one of them is Stanford. Ninth-ranked Stanford extended its recent success against Nebraska by upsetting the second-ranked Huskers on Tuesday on its home court in four sets, 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 at the Devaney Sports Center.
'It's bigger than me': Mickey Joseph embraces Nebraska opportunity
LINCOLN — Cameras clicked and a room full of reporters hushed as Mickey Joseph strode to the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium for the first time. A new era of Nebraska football was officially underway. How long it lasts — the Huskers play nine more regular-season...
Sooners coach Venables talks Mickey Joseph, Husker offense and expecting 'hostile' environment
Brent Venables has countless memories of Nebraska. From his days as a player and coach at Kansas State, then as an assistant at Oklahoma, Venables recalls thinking of Nebraska “like I’m David and that’s Goliath.”. Venables’ last encounter with the Huskers came in 2010, when Oklahoma played...
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's career has been building toward this. Now the real talk begins Saturday
LINCOLN — The son of New Orleans learned the lesson a long time ago. It became a mantra of Mickey Joseph’s life, along with all the tough breaks and situations that try a young man’s faith and soul. “Shake everything off and you move on.”. It’s what...
Mickey Joseph promotes Mike Cassano to Nebraska's wide receivers coach
Mickey Joseph promoted offensive analyst Mike Cassano to wide receivers coach. Joseph said he will “remain involved” at that position group, but Cassano will handle the “day to day” operations. Cassano has worked in college football since graduating from New Hampshire in 1994, and he’s worked...
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma
Coach: Brent Venables (2-0 career, first season) (Average per game/national rank) 1. The No. 6 Sooners are confident, have outscored opponents 78-16 and are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State. Across the field, Nebraska gave up 45 points and 642 yards in a loss to a Sun Belt team and the Huskers saw their coach fired Sunday morning. So who knows what type of Husker team fans will see.
Watch now: Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 9.13
Mickey Joseph already making changes to Nebraska's staff and practice schedule. “This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me and anyone else,” Mickey Joseph said. As the interim head coach of Nebraska, he already has made changes inside the program.
