Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Fameex escort crypto investment: $100,000 contract bear fund quantitative trading platform
As more mainstream financial institutions on the Wall Street enter the crypto financial market, the correlation between cryptocurrencies represented by BTC and ETH and NSDQ increases. The strong interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the surge in the US dollar index have brought a more volatile market for crypto trading.
ambcrypto.com
ETH whales decreased their holdings prior to Merge- Here’s why
In the last three months leading up to the final transition of the Ethereum mainnet network into a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, data from Santiment revealed a disparity in the ETH holding behavior of whales on the network. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the count of ETH whales that hold...
ambcrypto.com
SWIFT partners with Symbiont to meet these targets of the future
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), the global financial messaging network has made a new development on the blockchain front by announcing a partnership with fintech company Symbiont. Symbiont, with its proprietary enterprise blockchain platform Symbiont Assembly, caters to financial institutions around the world and helps issue, track and...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s new taste in wine, 50m total transactions and much more
Developments within the Cardano blockchain continue to see milestones regardless of its price trajectory. Especially, now with all the focus on the upcoming Vasil hard fork upgrade scheduled on 22 September. But are the developments this time convincing enough for a price uptick?. Ageing like a fine wine. Cardano [ADA],...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum risk-takers, Merge has laid out these trading levels for you
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. At press time, Ethereum [ETH] stood on the precipice of the Merge. The next few hours of trading will reveal how the market participants feel as Ethereum switches to Proof of Stake (PoS).
ambcrypto.com
Cobo launches a new custody product to manage all the NFTs in one platform
Cobo launches new software, NaaS (NFT-as-a-Service), that allows users and institutions to enjoy safe yet efficient storage and custody of NFT assets, multi-role access, and the ability to connect to marketplaces for trading of NFTs. The NFT Boom. Since the 2021 NFT Summer, NFTs have become one of the important...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Despite spot-market bloodbath, BTC’s OI represents a ‘healthy’ picture
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass showed that >$280 million worth of digital assets liquidation in the last 24 hours. Surprisingly, the star of the show- Ethereum [ETH] led the rally. This further led to the overall market experiencing increased volatility. Despite such scary scenes, there might come a small indication of relief…
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic: The next 48 hours may be crucial for traders looking to buy/sell
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Within the span of two weeks, Ethereum Classic [ETH] witnessed six moves on the price charts that measured more than 10% in magnitude. Most of these happened in short bursts, within the span of a day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Evaluating the risk factor post Merge
Customers of renowned US-based cryptocurrency exchange site Coinbase are receiving complete information regarding any risks connected to the impending Merge of Ethereum (ETH). The forthcoming Ethereum upgrade was just discussed in the most recent entry of Coinbase Cloud’s blog. So what are the potential risks?. The latest report from...
ambcrypto.com
Celsius’s CEO plotting a pivot to custody services- Details inside
Alex Mashinsky, CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, has outlined a plan to pivot his company’s operations from lending services to custody services. The pitch was reportedly made during an internal all-hands meeting on 8 September. A recording of the meeting, which is now circulating on social media, was shared by popular Celsius victim Tiffany Fong who obtained the video from an encrypted anonymous source.
ambcrypto.com
DOT fails to impress despite some noteworthy developments from Polkadot
Polkadot [DOT] launched a new DeFi product called vDOT on 13 September. vDot is a yield-bearing DOT derivative that aims at maximizing DeFi earning strategies in the Polkadot ecosystem. vDOT will be the third member in Polkadot’s DeFi network, following the KSM and the vToken token series. Furthermore, it...
ambcrypto.com
United States SEC sues Chicago Crypto Capital- Here’s why
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States has sued Chicago Crypto Capital, for allegedly selling unregistered crypto securities worth $1.5 million. These tokens were being sold to unsuspecting investors from August 2018 to September 2019. SEC has alleged that Chicago Crypto Capital, a Chicago-based DeFi advisory firm,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic at $37.5 yet again- where is the battle headed next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has posted sizeable gains in the past two weeks as the bulls refused to let the price slide beneath the $30 mark. They were able to drive a rally as high as $42 before facing rejection.
The Fed may 'just get it over with' by raising rates as much as 100 basis points at the next meeting and then hiking one more time, says market bull Ed Yardeni
The Fed could "just get it over with" by lifting rates 100 basis points this month and then hiking one more time, according to Ed Yardeni. The market bull suggested the Fed may decide to frontload its rate hikes to tackle inflation more aggressively. Markets are pricing in an 84%...
ambcrypto.com
Solana sees integrations with multiple wallets; what could be in store next?
Solana [SOL] launched integrations with both xdefi wallet and trust wallet, thus attracting a large number of the user base. But the question is- With the new Helium network announcement, could SOL see a bullish run in the future?. Only time will tell. Solana has been in the news for...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: Heavy coin inflow into exchanges suggests rally in sell pressure
The much-anticipated Merge that proved to be beneficial for most, didn’t do anything for Bitcoin [BTC]. Some Ethereum [ETH]-linked assets posted double-digit gains, and BTC paid no heed. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price per BTC stood at $19,907, with a 0.8% decline in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: As major firms dominate staking, ETH’s security may be in question
The Ethereum [ETH] Merge with the proof-of-stake (PoS) network was successfully completed as of 15 September. The implication of the Merge is that miners are now replaced by validators on the Ethereum network. However, a relatively small number of companies control the PoS mechanism. This has left analysts worried over the centralization of the ETH network.
ambcrypto.com
Binance is making it big in India, here’s what you need to know
After a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) took effect in July, the number of Indian users signing up on the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance skyrocketed, according to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday. As per the publication’s further information, the number of Binance app downloads in India increased to...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Here’s everything you might not know about Merge
Ethereum’s [ETH] transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus has been the most-talked-about topic in the crypto industry. The craze around Merge can be compared to that of the craze around Bitcoin’s [BTC] whitepaper release. Amidst the hype, speculations, and narratives around ETH, it is important to consider one aspect- Are participating clients or partners ready for the showdown?
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin’s #2 spot fails to impress investors as DOGE keeps losing its grip
According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin [DOGE] is now the second biggest cryptocurrency on the POW network after Bitcoin [BTC]. This development took place after the transition of Ethereum [ETH] to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. With a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, DOGE was positioned ahead of Ethereum Classic [ETC] with a...
Comments / 0