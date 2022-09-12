ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Christie says he feels "personally attacked" by Biden's red background during speech

By David Edwards
 5 days ago
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that he felt personally attacked because President Joe Biden talked about "MAGA" Republicans during a recent speech with a "blatantly red background."

In a speech earlier this month, Biden warned that "equality and democracy are under assault" by followers of former President Donald Trump.

"If the Democrats think that it's a winning argument for them in the midterms to do what the president during that speech and attack, personally attack the people who have supported Donald Trump, 74 million of them who voted for him in 2020," Christie said on ABC's This Week program. "He ran to be a uniter! He ran and said he was going to bring the country back together and then he stood on that stage with a blatantly red background, surrounded by Marines and attacked 74 million people."

"You're not a MAGA Republican," host Terry Moran noted. "Did you feel attacked?"

"I did!" Christie exclaimed. "Because I voted for Donald Trump in 2020. So, you know, I think it was wrong of the president to do that."

Sue Carter
4d ago

the speech was hate against anyone who does not agree with him and his regime. it showed nothing but love for Nazi power. it was disgusting for supposedly American president.

Steven Wilson
4d ago

if you can take it you shouldn't dish it out President Biden was only speaking the truth if you are Mega fascist then he was talking to you if you're not he wasn't talking to you simple as that !

Abe Blinkin
4d ago

Where did he make this statement, a closed beach in NJ with a beached whale and his family enjoying the shore?

