Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WECT
Brunswick Co. completes installation of parking signs for veterans
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia. These signs, marked “Veteran Parking Only,” are intended to honor local veterans for their service to the county and country. Per the release,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Chemours’ scheduled public information sessions on facility expansion
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Chemours wants to expand its manufacturing facility in Bladen County. The company is scheduled to hold two public information meetings to give people an opportunity to learn more about the planned expansion, but some local environment protection organizations are not pleased with the company’s plans.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Leland baby with believed to be first partial heart-transplant in world thriving
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – WWAY caught up with the parents of the Leland baby who is believed to be the first in the world to receive a partial heart transplant to see how they are doing since back from their most recent doctor’s visit. A surgery that changed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD offering students chance for hands-on CSI experience
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department CSI Unit is holding a free event next Thursday for middle and high school students across the Cape Fear. Fingerprinting, ballistics, photography and chemical processing will all be discussed at the event. The event is part of national forensic science week...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House hosts Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–On Friday, a community center in Wilmington kicked off a three-day long event aimed at addressing concerns about race and health equity issues. Sokoto House is located on Dawson Street. The center’s second annual Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit will be held September 16 – September 18. It’s free to attend in person or via Zoom.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local businesses in Leland collecting donations for pediatric cancer patients
Leland, NC (WWAY)– As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, several local businesses in Leland are supporting pediatric cancer patients by collecting donations for ‘Brandon’s Battle’. The mother of 18-year-old Brandon, Lisa Gettel, founded the nonprofit ‘Brandon’s Battle’ after her son Brandon lost his battle with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Attorney departing in October
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After five years of service to the City of Wilmington, City Attorney John Joye will depart the organization on October 21st for an opportunity in Charlotte. City Council unanimously voted to appoint the 25-year legal veteran as City Attorney in 2017. During his tenure in...
WITN
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Not enough: Wilmington widow calls for stricter dental anesthesia rules after proposed changes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After the state dental board proposed changes to its existing anesthesia and sedation rules, the woman pushing for those changes is sharing her thoughts. Shital Patel is the wife of cardiologist Dr. Henry Patel. Dr. Patel died two years ago after his oxygen levels dropped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island bystanders use recently-installed rescue tubes to save fatigued swimmer
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Less than a month after dozens of water safety stations were installed along Oak Island, one has already been used to rescue a swimmer. Just before 2:00 pm this afternoon, the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue and Police Department responded to the 700 block of W Beach Drive to a report of a beachgoer who had become fatigued and pushed by the wind out into deeper water while boogie boarding.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Atlantic Marine donates $26,500 for CFCC scholarship
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Atlantic Marine recently donated $26,500 to the Cape Fear Community College Foundation to be used for student scholarships. “We are proud to support the Outboard Systems program at CFCC,” Atlantic Marine President David Floyd said. “By supporting this program, CFCC, in turn, is able to support our industry by training well-qualified technicians who are career ready.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCSHP trooper steps in to fight fire discovered on his patrol
WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper jumped into action when he came across a large structure fire last week. The trooper happens to be a volunteer firefighter and was the first on the scene of the house blaze. Trooper Z. B. Price immediately...
WECT
Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway130 near Brunswick County on September 14. According to State Highway Patrol, Gayle Ann Penny was killed immediately upon impact after the driver of a vehicle, Cesar Ramos, reportedly hit her. Highway Patrol said they are...
WECT
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in a recent rape case. Per the BCSO, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a rape and an assault that occurred in Brunswick County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen forum held on Dam Restoration Project in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – The City of Boiling Spring Lakes held a citizens forum on Thursday, to update residents on the bond referendum that would help rebuild or restore dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence. The engineering firm McGill presented the final design plans for the dam restoration...
WECT
Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9. “The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this...
Comments / 1