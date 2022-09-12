ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD offering students chance for hands-on CSI experience

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department CSI Unit is holding a free event next Thursday for middle and high school students across the Cape Fear. Fingerprinting, ballistics, photography and chemical processing will all be discussed at the event. The event is part of national forensic science week...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sokoto House hosts Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–On Friday, a community center in Wilmington kicked off a three-day long event aimed at addressing concerns about race and health equity issues. Sokoto House is located on Dawson Street. The center’s second annual Cape Fear Community Racial & Health Equity Summit will be held September 16 – September 18. It’s free to attend in person or via Zoom.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local businesses in Leland collecting donations for pediatric cancer patients

Leland, NC (WWAY)– As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, several local businesses in Leland are supporting pediatric cancer patients by collecting donations for ‘Brandon’s Battle’. The mother of 18-year-old Brandon, Lisa Gettel, founded the nonprofit ‘Brandon’s Battle’ after her son Brandon lost his battle with...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City Attorney departing in October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After five years of service to the City of Wilmington, City Attorney John Joye will depart the organization on October 21st for an opportunity in Charlotte. City Council unanimously voted to appoint the 25-year legal veteran as City Attorney in 2017. During his tenure in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island bystanders use recently-installed rescue tubes to save fatigued swimmer

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Less than a month after dozens of water safety stations were installed along Oak Island, one has already been used to rescue a swimmer. Just before 2:00 pm this afternoon, the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue and Police Department responded to the 700 block of W Beach Drive to a report of a beachgoer who had become fatigued and pushed by the wind out into deeper water while boogie boarding.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Atlantic Marine donates $26,500 for CFCC scholarship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Atlantic Marine recently donated $26,500 to the Cape Fear Community College Foundation to be used for student scholarships. “We are proud to support the Outboard Systems program at CFCC,” Atlantic Marine President David Floyd said. “By supporting this program, CFCC, in turn, is able to support our industry by training well-qualified technicians who are career ready.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCSHP trooper steps in to fight fire discovered on his patrol

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper jumped into action when he came across a large structure fire last week. The trooper happens to be a volunteer firefighter and was the first on the scene of the house blaze. Trooper Z. B. Price immediately...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9. “The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this...
WILMINGTON, NC

