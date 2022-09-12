Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old […]
abc57.com
South Bend Police looking to identify individual in burglary investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual seen in surveillance footage that's linked to a residential burglary investigation. The burglary took place earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. If you have...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 4 hours ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Sheriff’s Office releases final update on crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into a crash last month that killed four people, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski. The crash happened back on Aug. 3 on State Road 19 south of County Road 44. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office...
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A South Bend man was arrested Wednesday, September 14 following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 31 and 14th Road in Marshall County. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Joshua Campbell, was found to be operating the vehicle without ever receiving a license with a prior conviction, according to a report from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a firearm was found inside the vehicle during the traffic stop.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
WNDU
Waiver hearing set for teen charged in South Bend homicide
Jury selection underway for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop. Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Indiana State Police are passing out an extra...
MSP arrests Benton Harbor man following drug busts
Michigan State Police says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30.
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for runaway juvenile
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Eric Castillo, who was reported as a runaway juvenile. Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. He is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, and with dark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
WNDU
Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
95.3 MNC
Niles Police Dept. believes deadly shootings may be connected
The Niles Police Department believes the deadly shootings on Aug. 16 and Sept. 8 may be related. The shootings took place one black apart from each other. The first shooting took the life of Farries Maxwell. The second took the life of Raquon Glenn. Police are also now investigating reports...
WNDU
Police investigating numerous shots-fired calls in Niles within past month
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - There were multiple reports of shots fired Tuesday morning on Ferry Street between 5th and 6th streets in Niles. Regarding Tuesday morning’s shooting, no damage was found in the area, and fortunately, there have been no reported injuries from this incident. Neighbors claim four instances of shots fired occurred over the last month. However, police only have official reports for three of them, two being fatal.
WNDU
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka man recovering after being beat with frying pan, suspect facing multiple charges
Mishawaka, Ind. — A Mishawaka man is recovering after reportedly being hit over the head with a frying pan and tortured. Police say they found him naked and wearing a ball-gag. The woman who allegedly attacked him is facing multiple charges. It includes neglect of her 5-month-old child. The...
Comments / 0