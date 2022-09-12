ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck

Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old […]
MERRILLVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
South Bend, IN
City
Westville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Benton Harbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
max983.net

South Bend Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A South Bend man was arrested Wednesday, September 14 following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 31 and 14th Road in Marshall County. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Joshua Campbell, was found to be operating the vehicle without ever receiving a license with a prior conviction, according to a report from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say a firearm was found inside the vehicle during the traffic stop.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S 421
abc57.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Waiver hearing set for teen charged in South Bend homicide

Jury selection underway for man accused of hitting, killing Columbus teen at school bus stop. Police say Shiam Subramanian struck and killed 16-year-old Lily Streeval after ignoring a school bus stop sign and driving around the stopped bus. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Indiana State Police are passing out an extra...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for runaway juvenile

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Eric Castillo, who was reported as a runaway juvenile. Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. He is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, and with dark...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March. A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles Police Dept. believes deadly shootings may be connected

The Niles Police Department believes the deadly shootings on Aug. 16 and Sept. 8 may be related. The shootings took place one black apart from each other. The first shooting took the life of Farries Maxwell. The second took the life of Raquon Glenn. Police are also now investigating reports...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Police investigating numerous shots-fired calls in Niles within past month

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - There were multiple reports of shots fired Tuesday morning on Ferry Street between 5th and 6th streets in Niles. Regarding Tuesday morning’s shooting, no damage was found in the area, and fortunately, there have been no reported injuries from this incident. Neighbors claim four instances of shots fired occurred over the last month. However, police only have official reports for three of them, two being fatal.
NILES, MI
WNDU

South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy