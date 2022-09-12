Read full article on original website
Related
countylinemagazine.com
Cotton Patch Challenge Bicycle Rally
Join us for a fun-packed weekend with lots of bicycle events, live entertainment, food and fun for the entire family. 7 spacious scenic southern routes: 6, 12, 21, 35, 46, 61 and 74 miles. 61 and 74 miles routes cross Lake Tawakoni on the smooth new 4 lane concrete “Two...
checkoutdfw.com
For sale: Check out this Tudor-style home that's within walking distance to downtown McKinney
A Tudor-style home located less than a quarter mile from downtown McKinney is on the market. It's located at 504 N. Tennessee St. The home, which has an arched front door, has walnut stained flooring and a variety of updated features, according to the listing. The house has tall cabinets...
checkoutdfw.com
A McKinney home on a corner creek lot with mature trees all around it, is on the market for $1.1M
A home with a backyard that will make you feel like you are in the woods is on the market in McKinney for $1.1 million. The house is featured on a corner creek lot and has a backyard with a pool and putting green that's "enveloped in a canopy of mature trees."
Eastbound lanes on I-20 in Smith County closed after 18-wheeler crash, chemical spill
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All eastbound lanes on I-20 near mile marker 552 are closed in Smith County on Thursday afternoon after an 18-wheeler rolled over in a crash, said the Department of Public Safety. Officials said there were no major injuries, and a hazmat team was called to the scene due to a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETK / FOX51 News
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location
There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Athens Railway Cafe owner picking up pieces following fire nearby
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city’s downtown area is still recovering from a fire. Just over a week after a fire destroyed Honeycomb Home Company in downtown Athens, surrounding businesses are still cleaning up smoke damage. “I’m here, you know, God’s in control of this and I’m...
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
redfearnrealestate.com
48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
Trial Of Cooper Man Accused Of 2021 Shooting At Delta County Gas Station Under Way
The trial of a 48-year-old Cooper man accused of a 2021 shooting at a Delta County gas station is under way in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom in Hopkins County just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, 2022. A jury panel was selected Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Delta...
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
Police looking for information in trash dumping
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
KXII.com
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
Comments / 0