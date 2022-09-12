ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rains County, TX

Cotton Patch Challenge Bicycle Rally

Join us for a fun-packed weekend with lots of bicycle events, live entertainment, food and fun for the entire family. 7 spacious scenic southern routes: 6, 12, 21, 35, 46, 61 and 74 miles. 61 and 74 miles routes cross Lake Tawakoni on the smooth new 4 lane concrete “Two...
Rains County, TX
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
Athens Railway Cafe owner picking up pieces following fire nearby

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city’s downtown area is still recovering from a fire. Just over a week after a fire destroyed Honeycomb Home Company in downtown Athens, surrounding businesses are still cleaning up smoke damage. “I’m here, you know, God’s in control of this and I’m...
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
Police looking for information in trash dumping

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant getting fourth Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet. They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here […]
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
