Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!

4 DAYS AGO