Kansas City, MO

BoysGrow Farm Fest fundraiser helps city teens learn vocational skills

BoysGrow Farm is holding its annual fundraiser Farm Fest on Sunday, September 18, from noon to 3 pm at the farm located near Raymore, Activities include a pepper eating contest, pony rides, fishing, archery, petting zoo, face painting, games and more. BoysGrow is a local nonprofit that uses farming and...
St. Joseph Medical Center rebuilds after pandemic and staffing shortages

St. Joseph Medical Center continues a tradition of caring for the community despite staffing shortages. Attracting and retaining qualified healthcare workers is a challenge for healthcare organizations around the country, and Chief Executive Officer Jodi Fincher calls 2022 “a rebuilding year” for St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
