Read full article on original website
Related
Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX: How They Compare
Here comes the inevitable comparison of arguably the three top super SUVs available today. However, we must acknowledge that this isn't really an apples-to-apples matchup. It might seem that way initially, but the Purosangue lives a very different existence, and not just in terms of price. Keep this in mind as we explore the world of ultra-fast, ultra-exclusive, and ultra-expensive people movers.
Volvo XC90 Electric Replacement To Debut This Year
It’s not really a secret that Volvo is working on the next-generation XC90 and its all-electric version. We’ve heard different rumors about its name and specifications, but it seems that everything will be unveiled later this year. It will become the brand’s new flagship model and take an important place in the company’s electrification strategy.
Watch Porsche Celebrate 911 Carrera RS 2.7 50th Birthday With Walter Rohrl
Just about a month ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new 911 GT3 RS with an aggressive body kit and a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer engine. Long before the hardcore performance car made its debut, the Stuttgart-based company had Germany’s fastest production sports car on sale. That car was the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and it now celebrates its 50th birthday.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of September 12
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Ford Electric Supervan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BMW M5 CS Dialed To 888 Horsepower With G-Power Hurricane Upgrade
G-Power is back with another highly tuned model, this time tweaking the current-generation F90 BMW M5 CS. The tweaked sedan, named the G5M CS Hurricane RR, makes an outrageous amount of power thanks to a number of upgrades, receiving a visual improvement to match its new, bonkers output numbers. The...
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles
Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
Next-Gen BMW X4 Canceled, But iX4 Is Planned: Report
It's 2022 but BMW's lineup continues to grow with no signs of slowing down. Recent entries include the electric iX1 and China's long-wheelbase X5, with the XM to crown the X portfolio soon. According to a new report from a well-known company insider, there is one model that could be living on borrowed time. The X4, essentially an X3 beaten with the coupe stick, might not live to see a next generation, at least not with combustion engines.
Porsche Macan EV Spied Testing At Nurburgring With Strange Aero Bits
A new spy video has captured not one but two different Porsche Macan EV test vehicles lapping the Nurburgring race track and their differences from each other. The video shows the two electric crossovers rocketing around the famous race track ahead of the model’s debut later this year. One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BMW Boss Argues For Expansion Of Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure
From looking at the future strategies of automakers around the world, you'd think that combustion engines are gradually going away, and EVs are replacing them. BMW boss Oliver Zipse pushed back against that narrative during the Innovation Day conference in Erlangen, Germany, as reported by Wirtschafts Woche. He came out against dropping ICE powerplants and promoted hydrogen as a fuel source.
VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Debuts With Electric Skateboard, Lamborghini Paint
Volkswagen has developed a habit of introducing one-offs built by its apprentices but most of them have been based on the Golf GTI and R hot hatchbacks. Their latest project is substantially different since the donor car was a purely electric SUV – the ID.5. It still has some sporty credentials since we're dealing with the GTX variant featuring nearly 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive granted by a pair of electric motors.
BMW XM Video Teaser Confirms It Debuts September 27
In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev. The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running...
2023 Peugeot E-308 Revealed With 250 Miles Of Range And 156 HP
Peugeot is living up to the promise it made a while back about launching a purely electric 308 by introducing the compact car without a combustion engine. The E-308 rides on the same platform as the ICE model and therefore largely carries over the design inside and out. A new set of 18-inch wheels has been developed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind to squeeze out a bit more range from the battery pack.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition Celebrates The Iconic Off-Roader
There are few long-lasting iconic cars still in production, and the Defender is certainly one of them. Land Rover introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948, which means the off-roader will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. To mark the upcoming important milestone, the British marque owned by Tata Motors is launching a limited-run model available in the two-door 90 and four-door 110 flavors, but not the new 130.
Opel Pledges To Make Sporty Cars Again By Bringing Back The GSe
With production of the Insignia ending this year, Opel is officially bidding adieu to sporty vehicles by discontinuing the OPC badge. However, the folks from Rüsselsheim are not abandoning exciting cars altogether as the plan is to bring back the GSe moniker. It used to mean "Grand Sport Einspritzung" (Grand Sport Injection) on the Commodore GS/E and Monza GSE back in the day, but going forward, the acronym will stand for "Grand Sport electric."
2024 Ford Mustang For Europe To Keep V8 Despite Tougher Emissions Regulations
Fueled by higher taxes on large-displacement engines, the sports car market continues its decline in Europe. Despite increasingly tougher emissions regulations, Ford is determined to please enthusiasts. The seventh-generation Mustang debuted last night at the 2022 NAIAS and will be heading to the Old Continent next year. Thankfully, the Blue Oval will bring over the naturally aspirated V8, which we might as well label as a dinosaur in the best way possible.
Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spied For The First Time As Test Mule
People who want the latest version of a certain vehicle have reasons to feel frustrated because an update is in almost all cases roughly three years away. If it's not a facelift, then it's the next-generation model. Case in point, Skoda unveiled the revised Kodiaq in April 2021 and these new spy shots are showing the Czech marque has already started testing the second-gen model out on the open road.
Future BMW EVs Won't Exceed 621 Miles Of Range
Earlier this month, BMW announced it will switch to a new design for its batteries with the Neue Klasse platform. Starting from the middle of this decade, the Bavarian company will use round cells, which will replace the current prismatic cells. This, BMW claims, will lead to a number of benefits and an increased range is also among them. The automaker eyes 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) between charges, though it won’t go above that number.
Renault 5 Spy Photos Capture Future EV Hiding Under A Clio Body
Renault announced the new 5 EV well over a year ago, and we're still over a year away from it arriving. New spy photos have captured an early development prototype out testing, showing off the new car for the first time. However, the vehicle is so early in its development that Renault hides it underneath a Clio body, revealing little of the upcoming car.
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition Gets Power And Poise
No one really expects a three-row SUV to offer sports car levels of performance, but that doesn’t stop automakers from trying. Witness the 710-horsepower (529-kilowatt) Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for proof, as well as the Cadillac Escalade V and its 682-horse (509-kW) V8. Now, it’s Chevrolet’s turn to get in on the performance SUV game – albeit with substantially less power.
Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Ends In January 2023
The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November. The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0