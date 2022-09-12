ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
martincitytelegraph.com

BoysGrow Farm Fest fundraiser helps city teens learn vocational skills

BoysGrow Farm is holding its annual fundraiser Farm Fest on Sunday, September 18, from noon to 3 pm at the farm located near Raymore, Activities include a pepper eating contest, pony rides, fishing, archery, petting zoo, face painting, games and more. BoysGrow is a local nonprofit that uses farming and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
northeastnews.net

Winter Magic coming to Cliff Drive

At Tuesday’s Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board meeting, Commissioners approved an agreement with Jolt Lighting to bring Winter Magic, Kansas City’s premier drive through holiday lights display, to Cliff Drive in Northeast Kansas City. “Jolt Lighting, LLC has been in the Christmas display business for 17 years,”...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#United Methodist Church
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 16-18

Does your weekend calendar need a refresh? There’s plenty to do around Kansas City. Here are five happenings to look forward to. Sanderson & Spirits – Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar Opens September 16. The Sanderson Sisters are returning once again this fall, and this time the three sisters...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Celebrate ‘913 Day’ with deals in downtown Overland Park this week

If you want to show your “913” pride, downtown Overland Park is the place to do it in Johnson County with a week-long 913 Day celebration. What is it? Each year on Sept. 13, local cities pay homage to the 913 area code, which covers much of eastern Kansas, including all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

St. Joseph Medical Center rebuilds after pandemic and staffing shortages

St. Joseph Medical Center continues a tradition of caring for the community despite staffing shortages. Attracting and retaining qualified healthcare workers is a challenge for healthcare organizations around the country, and Chief Executive Officer Jodi Fincher calls 2022 “a rebuilding year” for St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KCTV 5

Wanted: William Pigg

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game

A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSNT News

Mystery egg at KU set to open soon

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For weeks, a mystery egg has been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at the University of Kansas. The question is: what could be inside? The egg will be hatching next Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m., according to sources with the university. The hatching will be part of a […]
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy