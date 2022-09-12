Read full article on original website
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Win It IV LennyChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique nameCJ CoombsPeculiar, MO
Tea lovers who need the frequent comfort drink can find bubble tea in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
martincitytelegraph.com
BoysGrow Farm Fest fundraiser helps city teens learn vocational skills
BoysGrow Farm is holding its annual fundraiser Farm Fest on Sunday, September 18, from noon to 3 pm at the farm located near Raymore, Activities include a pepper eating contest, pony rides, fishing, archery, petting zoo, face painting, games and more. BoysGrow is a local nonprofit that uses farming and...
KC Culture Compass pooling east side resources for east side gain
Troost Market Collective, The Prospect KC, and Art Garden KC have come together in an alliance called KC Culture Compass, helping all three organizations achieve their missions.
Habitat for Humanity ‘Rocks the Block’ in KCK
Hundreds of volunteers worked to "Rock the Block" and repair homes in the Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood with Habitat for Humanity.
KC Parks and Rec shuts down several fountains early
Kansas City residents who frequent the the city’s many parks may have noticed a few of the 48 fountains have been turned off early.
KMBC.com
For 14 years, one woman was behind thousands of creative signs at a Kansas City Hy-Vee
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Michelle Broils can’t imagine working anywhere other than the Hy-Vee grocery store off Rice Road in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. For 14 years, she said her job has been her joy. “I feel very blessed and have a lot of gratitude to Hy-Vee for...
Turner High School increases security after threat
Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas, increased security after what the high school calls a "generic" threat Thursday.
northeastnews.net
Winter Magic coming to Cliff Drive
At Tuesday’s Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board meeting, Commissioners approved an agreement with Jolt Lighting to bring Winter Magic, Kansas City’s premier drive through holiday lights display, to Cliff Drive in Northeast Kansas City. “Jolt Lighting, LLC has been in the Christmas display business for 17 years,”...
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 16-18
Does your weekend calendar need a refresh? There’s plenty to do around Kansas City. Here are five happenings to look forward to. Sanderson & Spirits – Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar Opens September 16. The Sanderson Sisters are returning once again this fall, and this time the three sisters...
bluevalleypost.com
Celebrate ‘913 Day’ with deals in downtown Overland Park this week
If you want to show your “913” pride, downtown Overland Park is the place to do it in Johnson County with a week-long 913 Day celebration. What is it? Each year on Sept. 13, local cities pay homage to the 913 area code, which covers much of eastern Kansas, including all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
Rental assistance programs give Kansas Citians helping hand
Kansas City residents met Tuesday at an event where they could find resources and services for those needing a helping hand.
martincitytelegraph.com
St. Joseph Medical Center rebuilds after pandemic and staffing shortages
St. Joseph Medical Center continues a tradition of caring for the community despite staffing shortages. Attracting and retaining qualified healthcare workers is a challenge for healthcare organizations around the country, and Chief Executive Officer Jodi Fincher calls 2022 “a rebuilding year” for St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
How to celebrate 913 Day in Wyandotte County
People are encouraged to visit the Historical Quindaro Ruins, Downtown KCK, Central Avenue, Turner, Rosedale, Argentine and many other areas, to eat, celebrate and support the KCK community.
Hundreds of artists set to appear at 2022 Plaza Art Fair
Plans are coming together for one of Kansas City’s largest annual traditions — the Plaza Art Fair later this month.
KCTV 5
Wanted: William Pigg
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
kchi.com
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
Vandals leave costly mark on Bonner Springs park restroom
Bonner Springs police investigate vandalism and graffiti inside women's restroom at Lion's Park.
‘They should always be clean:’ Kansas City man restoring veterans’ headstones
A Kansas City man is restoring headstones for veterans buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mystery egg at KU set to open soon
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For weeks, a mystery egg has been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at the University of Kansas. The question is: what could be inside? The egg will be hatching next Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m., according to sources with the university. The hatching will be part of a […]
Here are Kansas City’s Best Places to Work in 2022
The Kansas City Business Journal recently rolled out this year’s 48 Best Places to Work with 48 companies making the list.
