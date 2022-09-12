A gamma-ray trickster has just been found in the vicinity of the Milky Way. Energetic radiation previously associated with structures erupting from the Milky Way galactic center called the Fermi bubbles actually seems to instead be coming from something more distant. The origins are instead thought to be millisecond pulsars in a small dwarf galaxy orbiting our own. The discovery has implications for our understanding of the Fermi bubbles, but it also could have an impact on broader areas of research, such as the search for galactic dark matter. The Fermi bubbles were discovered in 2010, and were a huge surprise, quite literally. They...

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO