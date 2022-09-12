Read full article on original website
We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World
An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
Nasa’s Webb telescope could be drastically wrong, experts say
When it comes to studying alien worlds, the James Webb Space Telescope could be drastically wrong, though not for any fault of its own. That’s the finding of a new study by researchers who looked not at the Webb telescope’s optics, but at the models scientists use to interpret the findings after the telescope has made an observation. Specifically, the models scientists use to understand opacity, how easily light passes through an atmosphere, are not accurate enough, according to MIT graduate student Prajwal Niraula, a co-author on a new paper published Thursday in Nature Astronomy. And since Webb...
A Bizarre Form of Space Diamond Could Have Its Origins Inside A Long Dead Planet
Scientists think they have finally figured out why a super-hard form of diamond called lonsdaleite is found inside a rare type of meteorite. If researchers are right, the crystal's origin story is every bit as shocking as the material itself. Unlike traditional diamonds, which are formed when graphite is squeezed slowly by the pressures deep within Earth's mantle, lonsdaleite may have formed in the chaos of a catastrophic collision in interplanetary space. Run-of-the-mill diamonds consist of carbon atoms with all four of the available electrons linking with a neighbor in a tetrahedral pattern, making the whole structure robust enough to make the...
A Briefcase-Sized Box Is Already Making Oxygen on Mars
The Martian atmosphere, in its current state, is not Earthling-friendly at all. It's extremely thin, over 100 times less dense than Earth's, and is made up mostly of carbon dioxide. Any humans attempting to breathe it would soon find themselves not breathing at all. But on that dusty, dry, alien world, a small instrument, a little bigger than a briefcase, has been reliably pumping out breathable oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. It's the first demonstration of the processing of in situ resources for human use on another planet – establishing a way that breathable air could be generated for a human mission...
The World Is Not Ready For The Next Super-Eruption, Scientists Warn
Even if humanity manages not to self-destruct with war or climate change, there are still other existential threats we must be ready for. Earth came pre-loaded with plenty of dangers long before we began piling on, some of which our species has still barely experienced. One of the flashier dangers...
Red Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Was A Different Color Just 2,000 Years Ago
Today, it's on the brink of death: a huge, red ball of flame, glaring like a baleful, bloodshot eye before it winks out into a tiny pinprick of degenerate matter. But red supergiant Betelgeuse was not always this way. Once upon a time, the star was a main-sequence monster – a blue-white O-type star, the most massive stellar weight class, fusing hydrogen like it was going out of style. As it reached the end of this live-fast-die-young lifestyle, it would have turned a more golden hue. And now astronomers have figured out how recently this was. According to a review of observations...
UPDATED: NASA Has Scrubbed Its Historic Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch
On Monday morning, NASA scrubbed its first attempt to launch its historic Artemis 1 mission due to an engine bleed that's still being investigated. In case you somehow missed the news, humans are finally planning to return to the Moon. We're still a way off the first modern crewed mission to our planet's satellite. But Monday morning's scheduled launch attempt was going to be the first real test of the rocket that's designed to take us there. Unfortunately, the launch was scrubbed a few minutes into the launch window at 08.36am EDT (1254 UTC) on Monday, 29 August, due to an engine bleed...
Astronomers Discover Clouds of Sand In The Atmosphere of A Failed Star
New observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have given us direct confirmation that some alien worlds have clouds of rock. The telescope has directly detected silicate clouds in the atmosphere of a brown dwarf – the first time, according to an international team of astronomers, that such a detection has been made in a planetary-mass companion outside the Solar System.
Hubble vs Webb: Check Out These 2 Amazing Images of The Same Galaxy
Well, it had to happen eventually, and now it has. Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have this week released images of the same object. The result is a set of images that reveal the magnificently complementary abilities of the two telescopes, and some fascinating insights into one of the most spectacular galaxies visible from Earth – M74 or NGC 628, also known as the Phantom Galaxy.
An Eerie New Kind of Martian Aurora Has Been Discovered by Scientists
We have new insight into a wonderful Martian phenomenon, thanks to a collaboration between two orbiting space probes. NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) and the United Arab Emirates' Hope Probe have joined forces to study the ultraviolet proton auroras that dance and glow high up in Mars' atmosphere.
Super Long-Distance NASA Fix Restores Voyager 1, Roughly 15 Billion Miles Away
The Voyager 1 space probe launched from Earth in September 1977, and is now around 23.5 billion kilometers (or 14.6 billion miles) away from home – and counting. But despite that mind-blowing distance, NASA scientists just carried out a repair job on the craft. Since May, Voyager 1 has been sending back garbled information from its attitude articulation and control system (AACS), which is the part of the probe that ensures that its antenna is pointed towards Earth. Although the rest of the probe continued to behave normally, the information it sent back about its health and activities didn't make any sense....
Extraordinary Phenomenon in Space Captured by Spellbinding New Image
The Universe, truly, is full of wonders, and the James Webb Space Telescope has just given us our best views of one of them yet. The object in question is a star around 5,600 light-years away, and Webb's infrared eye has picked out an extraordinary detail: it's surrounded by what appear to be concentric rings of light radiating outward. While Webb's characteristic diffraction spikes are not 'real', those concentric rings are – and there's a wonderful and fascinating explanation for them. The star is actually a binary pair of rare stars in the constellation of Cygnus, and their interactions produce precise periodic eruptions...
A Pair of Supermassive Black Holes Could Be Fated to Collide Within 3 Years
The weird behavior of a galaxy around a billion light-years away suggests that it might contain one of the most highly anticipated events in modern astronomy. Fluctuations in light from the center of the galaxy SDSS J1430+2303 look suspiciously like a pair of supermassive black holes with a combined mass of around 200 million Suns destined for an imminent collision with each other.
Northrop Grumman exec says SpaceX's Starship rocket has 'awesome' potential but 'not there yet'
PARIS — The leader of a Northrop Grumman subsidiary that's working with Elon Musk's SpaceX sees exciting potential in the private space venture's massive Starship rockets, but warned the industry should temper expectations until it hits key milestones. Northrop Grumman has an agreement with SpaceX to launch robotic spacecraft...
The Moon's Darkest Places Are Permanent Shadows, But Now We Can Peer Into Them
It's a common misconception that the Moon has a "dark" side. Like a rotisserie chicken, the Moon's rotation ensures a nice, even sunbathe around its equator. But there are pockets that never receive any rays: deep craters and pocks at high latitudes, in the Moon's polar regions, with high walls that protect the crater floor from harsh solar radiation.
Mysterious Reef From Millions of Years Ago Discovered in Vast Australian Desert
Once containing a vast, prehistoric ocean, the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia is an extraordinary landscape. Now a scrubby desert on limestone bedrock, it's extremely flat and almost featureless, extending for over a thousand kilometers. But a new discovery suggests that the vast, semi-arid expanse may not be as featureless...
Mysterious Gamma Rays May Not Be Emanating From The Fermi Bubbles After All
A gamma-ray trickster has just been found in the vicinity of the Milky Way. Energetic radiation previously associated with structures erupting from the Milky Way galactic center called the Fermi bubbles actually seems to instead be coming from something more distant. The origins are instead thought to be millisecond pulsars in a small dwarf galaxy orbiting our own. The discovery has implications for our understanding of the Fermi bubbles, but it also could have an impact on broader areas of research, such as the search for galactic dark matter. The Fermi bubbles were discovered in 2010, and were a huge surprise, quite literally. They...
The Oldest Fossil Radio Galaxy Discovered Yet Has Been Found Hiding in a Cluster
If we had been around and able to see into the heart of galaxy cluster Abell 980 around 260 million years ago, we may have seen something very spectacular indeed. The brightest galaxy in the cluster erupted, the result of activity from its supermassive black hole, an event that would go on to blow massive bubbles emitting radio light out into space. Astronomers, led by Surajit Paul of Savitribai Phule Pune University in India, say that these newly discovered bubbles – known as radio lobes, or a radio galaxy – are the oldest of their kind we've ever seen. Moreover, a pair of...
Earth Could Be Even More Habitable. We'd Just Need to Shift Jupiter's Orbit
We have exactly one world, in all the Universe, that we know for a fact to be hospitable to life: ours. So when we're looking for habitable planets in other planetary systems, beyond our own corner of the galaxy, we often use Earth as the perfect template. But a new...
Using Jumbo-Sized Atoms And Tiny Lasers, Researchers Have Created 'Atomic Television'
Scientists have developed an 'atomic television' that uses lasers and atom clouds to carry a video signal that meets the traditional 480i resolution (480 horizontal lines) standard. Just don't expect it to be installed as part of your home entertainment setup any time soon. Key to the technology is a...
