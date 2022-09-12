Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Week 2 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Season record: 6-10 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) Who wants a couple of ridiculous stats about just how good the Chiefs’ offensive performance was in Week 1 against the Cardinals?. They’ve played 75 games, including the playoffs, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. Only once have...
The Ringer
Will Justin Herbert’s Injury Change the AFC Landscape?
It was not clear if the big red splotch on Justin Herbert’s jersey was paint or blood. Herbert took a hit from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna and stayed down on the field, writhing in pain. Everybody watching channeled their inner Simba from The Lion King: “Come on Justin, you gotta get up….”
Thinking out loud: This Patriots team is at a crossroads
Even though it will be just Week 2 of the National Football League season, it sure feels like the New England Patriots’ organization finds itself at a crossroads.
The Ringer
Trends That Can Win Bets in Week 2
Austin and Warren begin the show by discussing which trends can help win bets in Week 2, including why backing short underdogs is a good idea (1:00). Then, they dive deep into the advanced metrics and share their thoughts on Chargers-Chiefs (15:00), Bucs-Saints (28:00), and Dolphins-Ravens (40:00). Finally, they close the show with some quick takes on Monday night’s showdown between the Vikings and Eagles (54:00).
The Ringer
NFL Price Check, Release Week News, and Mailbag
This week, Mike and Jesse kick things off by discussing Justin Herbert’s and Patrick Mahomes’s price movement following Week 1 (4:00). Then, they address the rumor that Fanatics will be purchasing Panini (6:00) and preview a massive release week (15:00). Finally, they do a deeper dive into NFL price movement (26:00) and close the show with a mailbag (36:00).
The Ringer
Is Minnesota in for a Rude Awakening? Plus, Week 2 Trends to Look At.
This week, Warren and House run through the games they find the most interesting in Week 2, starting with the Vikings and Eagles (15:00). Next, they discuss whether Brady’s woes against the Saints will continue (29:00) and why the under is a strong bet when Miami visits Baltimore (45:00). Finally, House shares his exotic bets (60:00) to close the show.
The Ringer
Drafting the Most Exciting Things for Week 2
This week, Sheil is joined by Lindsay Jones to draft the things they are most excited about for Week 2, including Lamar Jackson (7:00), Aaron Rodgers (17:00), and Saquon Barkley (21:00). Then, they team up to answer your mailbag questions from Week 1 (27:00). Host: Sheil Kapadia. Guest: Lindsay Jones.
The Ringer
‘Industry’ Season 2, Episode 7 Recap
Wosny Lambre and Jodi Walker join forces to discuss Episode 7 of HBO’s Industry and preview what is sure to be an epic Season 2 finale. Will Justin Herbert’s Injury Change the AFC Landscape?. The Chargers quarterback took a beating as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won Thursday’s...
The Ringer
Week 2 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We preview the Week 2 fantasy slate with categories including The Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, The Family Guy Mystery Box, The Matthew McConaughey, The George Costanza Theory, and the players above and below The Danny Amendoza Line heading into the weekend. Week 2...
The Ringer
Don’t Give Up on Trey Lance
Welcome to The Play Sheet, a new video series from Ben Solak and The Ringer. In our first episode, Ben discusses the sophomore QBs starting games in Week 1 of the NFL season and preaches patience when evaluating the play of Trey Lance. Then, America’s no. 1 Geno Smith fan, Steven Ruiz, stops by to preach the gospel about the new Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Finally, Ben reacts to the wild press conference from Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
The Ringer
NFL and CFB Take Mulligans. Plus, Sifting Through the Cowboys’ Mess.
Kevin is joined by Mike Golic Jr. to share NFL and CFB takes they’ve already gotten wrong after the first two weeks of football, and discuss Notre Dame’s struggles (0:55). Then, The Athletic’s Dallas Cowboys reporter Bob Sturm joins to help us understand everything that’s going wrong at this point in the season (hint—there’s a lot) (31:03). To close out, Kevin shares some extended conversation from Wednesday’s episode with Colin Cowherd in which they discuss the blow-it-up meters of the Patriots, Cowboys, and 49ers, how Cowherd approaches the New Media, and college football coaching thoughts (01:03:48).
The Ringer
Week 2 Preview: Ravens-Dolphins, Eagles-Vikings, and More
Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz start by previewing Ravens-Dolphins and talk about how each team’s defense matches up against Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa (3:40). Then they predict the Monday morning headlines for Bengals-Cowboys, Seahawks-Niners, and Saints-Bucs (28:49). They wrap up by explaining why Justin Jefferson was able to get so wide open last week, and question whether that’ll translate into this week’s game against the Eagles (48:51).
The Ringer
Eagles-Vikings ‘Monday Night Football’ Preview
Sheil and Ben have finally digested the film from both the Eagles’ and Vikings’ Week 1 victories, and get you set for Jalen Reagor’s return to the Linc on Monday night. All eyes are on Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and what adjustments he’ll make after giving up 21 second-half points to the Lions. Will first-round pick Jordan Davis play more snaps? How will the Eagles defense prepare for Justin Jefferson, perhaps the best receiver in the league? Sheil and Ben have the full breakdown and predictions for the game.
The Ringer
In Chiefs-Chargers, the Most Talented Team Lost Again
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, and what it would have meant for the Chargers if they had pulled out the win (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic to discuss Nebraska firing coach Scott Frost, the unique way college football coaches get hired, extended, and fired, Texas A&M switching QBs, BYU’s overtime win vs. Baylor and upcoming matchup vs. Oregon, Alabama’s ceiling, the wide-open Big 12, and more (11:20). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (52:30).
The Ringer
Haunting NFL Mistakes, Week 2 Panic Meter, and Million-Dollar Picks With Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss classic mistakes NFL teams make (1:37), and where teams rank on the post-Week 1 panic scale—including the Patriots, Ravens, Dolphins, Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles, Broncos, Packers, and more (41:28)—before kicking around some bets for Million-Dollar picks (29:30). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about some upcoming Week 2 matchups, including Ravens-Dolphins, Patriots-Steelers, Packers-Bears, Bengals-Cowboys, Broncos-Texans, Panthers-Giants, Browns-Jets, and more (55:09). Finally, Bill reveals the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 2 (1:24:29).
The Ringer
Lamar Jackson’s Contract Problem, Worst Take, Plus Chris Fowler on ‘GameDay’ Stories and His Career
Russillo shares his thoughts on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens not reaching a new contract (0:33), before he is joined by ABC and ESPN’s Chris Fowler to discuss the U.S. Open, the unique approach to broadcasting tennis, meticulous college football prep, stories from his many years on College GameDay, his start in covering sports, and more (15:14). Then Ryen debuts the inaugural segment of Worst Take (1:10:12), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:10).
