How to stream your Nintendo Switch on Twitch
Have you ever wondered how your favorite Twitch streamers showcase gameplay from their Nintendo Switch? As simple as it may seem, streaming a Switch is more complicated than streaming from a PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. The reason for this is that there is no Twitch app on the Nintendo eShop. That said, getting started is still quite manageable. Let’s go over how to stream your Switch on Twitch.
Xiaomi 12T series leaks in full: Another 200MP phone is coming
A 200MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro sensor? Yikes. Xiaomi’s 12T series has leaked online via a German outlet. The 12T Pro is tipped to arrive with a 200MP main camera. Xiaomi is no stranger to T-series releases, having released the 11T range...
How to get Minecraft on a Nintendo Switch
Minecraft, over the years, has become a timeless classic in the world of video games. It has also continued to evolve, adding new elements, features, and ways to play. Today, Minecraft is playable on every major game console, mobile device, and computer operating system. You can even play it on your school Chromebook. Let’s talk about how to play Minecraft on a Nintendo Switch.
Google is canceling projects left and right in attempt to be more efficient
Google is attempting to operate more efficiently by honing in only on projects it deems a priority. The movement to be more efficient has reportedly resulted in half of its Area 120 projects being canceled. The employees who were working on the canceled projects may be terminated if they can’t...
Sony dashes fans hopes and confirms PSVR 2 won't be backwards compatible
SVP of Platform Experience, Hideaki Nishino, appeared on the latest episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast. Nishino stated during the podcast that the PlayStation VR 2 is not compatible with the PSVR. Nishino stated the reason why is because the PSVR 2, “is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR...
How to get Gmail on Apple Watch
As usual with Google, it's never straightforward. The leading wearable right now is arguably the Apple Watch. Its sleep tracking capabilities may need a bit of improvement, but on everything else, it seems to be giving its competitors a serious run for their money. You may be wondering about access to email. Can you get Gmail on your Apple Watch? Is there a Gmail app, and can you reply to a Gmail email directly on your watch? Let’s work through each one in turn.
Google Photos gets a collage editor and tons of other new features
The new Google Photos update will redesign Memories and bring a few new features. Google has announced a big update to Google Photos. The update will bring a host of new changes to Memories. The update will also add a new collage editor tool. Google Photos is releasing a new...
Daily Authority: 📉 Google's Area 120 cutbacks
Google's research cutbacks and 150 million-year-old vomit are two highlights today. 🌤️ Hey there! We’re getting fleeting glimpses of spring this week, with the temperature reaching 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius) yesterday. I say “fleeting,” because the temperature is set to drop to around 60 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius) this weekend.
How to view only unread messages on your iPhone
Get to the messages that really matter. One of the lesser-known features of iOS 16 is being able to filter your messages in the Messages app. Not only is this good for filtering out spam, but you can also get the Messages app to only show your unread messages. If you get a lot of messages daily, being able to only see the ones you have to reply to can make your life considerably easier. Now there really is no excuse for not replying to your mother’s text.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G review: Searching for the middle ground
It looks like the Galaxy A53 5G but is priced closer to the Galaxy A13 5G, so where does the Galaxy A23 5G actually land?. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a phone in search of the middle ground. Its sizable crisp display and equally large and long-lasting battery are excellent among budget phones, though it has some rough edges in tender spots. However, if you're willing to accept some compromises, the Galaxy A23 5G delivers more than your money's worth over the course of its long update commitment.
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
