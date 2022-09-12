Read full article on original website
BBC
China fire: Skyscraper engulfed in massive flames
An enormous fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the Chinese city of Changsha, state media reports. Footage posted on social media showed massive flames racing up the 42-storey building's side as office workers rushed to evacuate the building. Thick clouds of black smoke billowed out of the structure, which is...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route. Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981. Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
Fly-tipping now part of rural life, says Warwickshire farmer
A farmer whose nephew filmed a van driver dumping waste in a lane near his business said fly-tipping has become part of rural life. The man was captured on camera leaving rubbish by Charlie Goadby's farm, near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday. Mr Goadby reported...
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
BBC
Leeds: Woman and child found dead in Holbeck flat
A woman and a child have been found dead in a flat in Holbeck, Leeds, police have confirmed. Officers were called to Cross Ingram Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday after concerns were raised about the occupants' welfare. Formal identification has not yet been completed, but they are believed...
BBC
Luke Cleary: Arrests at funeral ride-out in Coventry
Three men were arrested after a funeral for a motorcyclist saw "hundreds of bikes" being driven around Coventry. Luke Cleary, 19, died in a crash on Longford Road on 17 August. People had been asked to pay their respects peacefully on Thursday after a memorial ride-out last month resulted in...
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
BBC
Rhino collides with car at West Midland Safari Park
A rhino collided with a car of visitors at West Midland Safari Park. West Midland Safari Park said neither the white rhino nor the occupants of the car were harmed during the incident on 5 September. In a statement, the Bewdley attraction said the animal came into contact with the...
