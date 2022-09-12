Read full article on original website
5d ago
Good but Sgt don’t we have a National no-fly list for people like her? Why should the rest of us & airline employees have to deal with her BS again?
Mista Mr
5d ago
I cannot believe I am actually living through these turn of events.. Our great grandchildren will look back on these years and wonder to themselves…”WTF?!?!?!?” 🤣🤣
Teresa
5d ago
I hope all of these fights happening all over the United States are being arrested. I've seen some nasty Los Angeles and Georgia brawls on planes n nothing happened to them. How come?
Related
Boy, 15, arrested in connection with overdose death at Hollywood high school
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl at a Los Angeles high school earlier this week, police said. The boy was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter Thursday morning, two days after two 15-year-old girls had apparent overdoses at Helen Bernstein High School in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place in Hollywood Tuesday evening.
California man who vowed to bomb Merriam-Webster over gender-inclusive entries pleads guilty
A man who expressed hatred for the Merriam-Webster dictionary's evolving definitions of gender pronouns and adjectives has pleaded guilty to making threats, prosecutors said this week. Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, California, used the Merriam-Webster website's comments and contact functions to send multiple threatening messages roughly one year ago,...
VIDEO: FBI raids home in FLDS-connected town
The FBI conducted a raid Tuesday at a home in Colorado City, a town that's just across from Hildale on the Utah-Arizona border.
Mom who told daughter to hit opponent during basketball game is ordered to pay $9,000 and apologize
A California woman who shouted from the stands for her daughter to hit an opponent last year during a basketball game, an attack that was widely viewed on social media, was ordered Wednesday to write an apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution, prosecutors said. Latira Shonty Hunt, 44,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen found dead at Bernstein High School in High School, 3 others hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl-laced Percocet
One teenage girl died, and three other teenagers were hospitalized after they were found to have overdosed at a school in Hollywood and a nearby park.All the teenagers are believed to have gotten Percocet laced with fentanyl at Lexington Park, where two of the teens were found. The park is less than a mile from Bernstein High School, where two 15-year-old girls had also overdosed, including a girl whose body was found in a bathroom.The grim discoveries were made by a parent who was concerned his stepdaughter had not come home. He had reported his stepdaughter missing at 2:30 p.m.,...
American Airlines first class passenger is jailed and another woman convicted after they attacked fellow traveler, used racial slurs and spat at man who tried to stop them on flight to LA that had to be diverted to Phoenix
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, from the Bronx,...
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators served search warrants, as part of a "public corruption investigation," at several county officials' homes including L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
foxla.com
Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA
Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.
‘Witch Hunt’ Accusations Fly After Deputies Raid County Supervisor’s Home
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home and office were raided by sheriff’s investigators Wednesday looking into an award allegedly given to a nonprofit organization the supervisor is connected with—but local officials were quick to decry the search as a “witch hunt.” The news comes after an investigation by local officials and the Los Angeles Times found a network of officers targeting vocal critics and political opponents of Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “This is a bogus, vindictive, politically motivated witch hunt by a corrupt sheriff with a track record of abusing his power and trying to silence and intimidate his critics,” L.A. City Council member Mike Bonin said in a statement, championing Kuehl’s integrity as a public official. The Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail team, reportedly comprised of nine men and women, notably targeted L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman, the department’s top watchdog, and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, both of whom called for Villanueva’s resignation in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times.Read it at Los Angeles Times
KTAR.com
Investigation Discovery show to spotlight Phoenix fugitive in Wednesday episode
PHOENIX — A Phoenix fugitive will be featured in a Wednesday episode on true-crime television network Investigation Discovery. “In Pursuit With John Walsh” will include Glenn Bales, a local man wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor, in its “15 Seconds of Shame” segment, according to a press release.
Former USC Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn agrees to plead guilty to federal bribery charge
Former University of Southern California Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge she faces in a political corruption case brought against her in October of last year. The case, which ties to suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, alleges that during her time as dean, Flynn conspired with Ridley-Thomas while he was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors from 2017 to 2018, something prosecutors say resulted in the university receiving lucrative county contracts, which were expected to generate about $9 million a year.According to the 20-count indictment, Flynn, 83, agreed...
2urbangirls.com
Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival
LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles
PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave. around 1 p.m. when […]
Nurse's vehicle hit 130 mph in collision that killed 5 in L.A. County, prosecutors say
A nurse accused of killing five in a horrific Los Angeles County collision "floored the gas pedal" to 130 mph just before the fiery August crash, prosecutors alleged in court filing Friday. Data from the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe that Nicole Linton was driving show she accelerated in the 5 seconds...
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
KTAR.com
Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
Rev. Al Sharpton on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘It’s normalizing racism and misogyny‘
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended and fined by the NBA after an investigation found used racial slurs and engaged in inappropriate conduct toward female employees. He now faces mounting pressure to resign. “Are you saying now that just giving him a pat on the hand, a slap of the wrist, and you can pay your way with $10 million for the right to engage in that kind of behavior … It’s normalizing racism and misogyny,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.Sept. 16, 2022.
AZFamily
Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
