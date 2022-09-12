ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#hooboy
5d ago

Good but Sgt don’t we have a National no-fly list for people like her? Why should the rest of us & airline employees have to deal with her BS again?

Mista Mr
5d ago

I cannot believe I am actually living through these turn of events.. Our great grandchildren will look back on these years and wonder to themselves…”WTF?!?!?!?” 🤣🤣

Teresa
5d ago

I hope all of these fights happening all over the United States are being arrested. I've seen some nasty Los Angeles and Georgia brawls on planes n nothing happened to them. How come?

NBC News

Boy, 15, arrested in connection with overdose death at Hollywood high school

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl at a Los Angeles high school earlier this week, police said. The boy was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter Thursday morning, two days after two 15-year-old girls had apparent overdoses at Helen Bernstein High School in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place in Hollywood Tuesday evening.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen found dead at Bernstein High School in High School, 3 others hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl-laced Percocet

One teenage girl died, and three other teenagers were hospitalized after they were found to have overdosed at a school in Hollywood and a nearby park.All the teenagers are believed to have gotten Percocet laced with fentanyl at Lexington Park, where two of the teens were found. The park is less than a mile from Bernstein High School, where two 15-year-old girls had also overdosed, including a girl whose body was found in a bathroom.The grim discoveries were made by a parent who was concerned his stepdaughter had not come home. He had reported his stepdaughter missing at 2:30 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

American Airlines first class passenger is jailed and another woman convicted after they attacked fellow traveler, used racial slurs and spat at man who tried to stop them on flight to LA that had to be diverted to Phoenix

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, from the Bronx,...
PHOENIX, AZ
foxla.com

Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.
TheDailyBeast

‘Witch Hunt’ Accusations Fly After Deputies Raid County Supervisor’s Home

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home and office were raided by sheriff’s investigators Wednesday looking into an award allegedly given to a nonprofit organization the supervisor is connected with—but local officials were quick to decry the search as a “witch hunt.” The news comes after an investigation by local officials and the Los Angeles Times found a network of officers targeting vocal critics and political opponents of Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “This is a bogus, vindictive, politically motivated witch hunt by a corrupt sheriff with a track record of abusing his power and trying to silence and intimidate his critics,” L.A. City Council member Mike Bonin said in a statement, championing Kuehl’s integrity as a public official. The Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail team, reportedly comprised of nine men and women, notably targeted L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman, the department’s top watchdog, and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, both of whom called for Villanueva’s resignation in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times.Read it at Los Angeles Times
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Former USC Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn agrees to plead guilty to federal bribery charge

Former University of Southern California Dean Marilyn Louise Flynn has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge she faces in a political corruption case brought against her in October of last year. The case, which ties to suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, alleges that during her time as dean, Flynn conspired with Ridley-Thomas while he was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors from 2017 to 2018, something prosecutors say resulted in the university receiving lucrative county contracts, which were expected to generate about $9 million a year.According to the 20-count indictment, Flynn, 83, agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival

LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave. around 1 p.m. when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTAR.com

Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
NBC News

Rev. Al Sharpton on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘It’s normalizing racism and misogyny‘

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended and fined by the NBA after an investigation found used racial slurs and engaged in inappropriate conduct toward female employees. He now faces mounting pressure to resign. “Are you saying now that just giving him a pat on the hand, a slap of the wrist, and you can pay your way with $10 million for the right to engage in that kind of behavior … It’s normalizing racism and misogyny,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.Sept. 16, 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
PHOENIX, AZ
