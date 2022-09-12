‘Sifting and Reckoning’: Public History Project installation at Chazen sheds light on history of discrimination on campus

Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Groups call for the return of Fredric March’s name to campus
There have been recent calls for the return of University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and Oscar-winner Fredric March’s name to campus. In 2018, March’s name was removed from the Fredric March Play Circle Theater in Memorial Union — making it the Play Circle Theater — after students voiced their concerns about his membership in an honorary interfraternity society called the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) when he was a student. The Union Council did not find any evidence indicating this organization was tied to the white supremacist group, but they voted to move forward with the removal in consideration of the impact KKK affiliations would have on students and other community members. The decision was later described as “faulty,” causing a push for March’s name to be put back.
Daily Cardinal
New student pay rates raise questions of job inequality among UW student jobs and beyond
As the semester shifts into gear, University of Wisconsin-Madison students are working hard to try to find that ideal balance between their academic goals, social lives and for many, a work schedule. Students choose to work during the semester for a variety of reasons, including extra spending money or to...
Daily Cardinal
The University of Wisconsin-Madison embraces, favors hate speech
Tuesday, Sept. 6 should have been a great day to be a Badger. All students should have been able to leave their homes with backpacks strapped, fresh notebooks ready and computers charged to learn from a university they were proud to be admitted to. Instead, the 2022-23 academic year started off on a rather negative note, especially for over 13% of the student population.
Daily Cardinal
Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control
District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
Daily Cardinal
Idiot comedy writer thinks people care about her thoughts and feelings
The Beet editor Mackenzie Moore has an album out now — sorry to be the one to break it to you. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. An...
Daily Cardinal
Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces $368.4 million in 2023 executive budget
Last Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released her 2023 Executive Budget and six-year Capital Improvement Plan which she says will help Madison make a sustained investment in affordable housing, prepare the city for climate change and build stronger neighborhoods. The mayor's budget, announced in front of John Nolen Drive with the...
Daily Cardinal
The Wrecks set to ‘get a little unhinged’ at the Majestic Theatre
Alt-rock band The Wrecks are coming to Madison on October 19, but that’s probably not the only genre you’ll hear when they take the stage at the Majestic Theatre. Released in June 2022, their sophomore album “Sonder” bends genres as it follows the course of a breakup.
