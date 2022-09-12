ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘Sifting and Reckoning’: Public History Project installation at Chazen sheds light on history of discrimination on campus

Daily Cardinal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Groups call for the return of Fredric March’s name to campus

There have been recent calls for the return of University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and Oscar-winner Fredric March’s name to campus. In 2018, March’s name was removed from the Fredric March Play Circle Theater in Memorial Union — making it the Play Circle Theater — after students voiced their concerns about his membership in an honorary interfraternity society called the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) when he was a student. The Union Council did not find any evidence indicating this organization was tied to the white supremacist group, but they voted to move forward with the removal in consideration of the impact KKK affiliations would have on students and other community members. The decision was later described as “faulty,” causing a push for March’s name to be put back.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

The University of Wisconsin-Madison embraces, favors hate speech

Tuesday, Sept. 6 should have been a great day to be a Badger. All students should have been able to leave their homes with backpacks strapped, fresh notebooks ready and computers charged to learn from a university they were proud to be admitted to. Instead, the 2022-23 academic year started off on a rather negative note, especially for over 13% of the student population.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Juliana Bennett releases call to action prohibiting MPD from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control

District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett released a call to action this week to support prohibiting the Madison Police Department from using indiscriminate weapons for crowd control. In her blog, Bennett explained how she introduced an ordinance change to “ban the use of chemical munitions and indiscriminate weapons for purposes of crowd control.” The weapons included in this ordinance are CS spray (tear gas), OC spray (pepper spray) and impact projectiles.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
Daily Cardinal

Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces $368.4 million in 2023 executive budget

Last Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released her 2023 Executive Budget and six-year Capital Improvement Plan which she says will help Madison make a sustained investment in affordable housing, prepare the city for climate change and build stronger neighborhoods. The mayor's budget, announced in front of John Nolen Drive with the...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy