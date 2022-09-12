With their terrific new album How Do You Burn? just a week old, The Afghan Whigs are out on the road, and hit NYC on Thursday night (9/15) for a show at Brooklyn Steel. Greg Dulli and the current lineup of the band seemed to be very happy to be playing shows again and were in great spirits the whole night, making for smoldering, energetic show. In addition to tracks from the new album like "Jyja," "A Line of Shots," and "I'll Make You See God," they played lots of classics ("Gentlemen," "Somethin' Hot," "My Enemy," "Into the Floor," "John the Baptist," "What Jail Is Like'), The Twilight Singers' "Teenage Wristband," Dulli solo cut "The Tide," and more.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO