Brooklyn, NY

IDLES played Kings Theatre with Injury Reserve (pics, setlist)

Having already toured here around Coachella in the spring (and back for Lollapalooza this summer), IDLES are currently on their third visit to North America this year (and fourth time in a less than 12 months), and hit Brooklyn on Thursday night for a show at the gorgeous Kings Theatre with experimental rappers Injury Reserve opening. Photos by Ester Segretto are in this post.
The Afghan Whigs played Brooklyn Steel w/ Pink Mountaintops (pics, setlist)

With their terrific new album How Do You Burn? just a week old, The Afghan Whigs are out on the road, and hit NYC on Thursday night (9/15) for a show at Brooklyn Steel. Greg Dulli and the current lineup of the band seemed to be very happy to be playing shows again and were in great spirits the whole night, making for smoldering, energetic show. In addition to tracks from the new album like "Jyja," "A Line of Shots," and "I'll Make You See God," they played lots of classics ("Gentlemen," "Somethin' Hot," "My Enemy," "Into the Floor," "John the Baptist," "What Jail Is Like'), The Twilight Singers' "Teenage Wristband," Dulli solo cut "The Tide," and more.
Weyes Blood adds 2nd Brooklyn date & more shows to tour

Earlier this week, Weyes Blood announced her highly anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, and a 2023 tour supporting it. Tickets to the new shows went on sale today (9/16), and she's already added a second NYC date. It happens the day after the first at the same venue, on March 4 at Brooklyn Steel, and tickets are on sale now.
Estonian House

