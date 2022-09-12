ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

fox8live.com

Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School officials address Capitol Middle fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish school officials are addressing an alarming video that is circulating, showing a fight that involves students at Capital Middle School in Baton Rouge. According to EBR school officials, multiple students are now being considered for expulsion. In the video, you can...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
State
Arizona State
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
houmatimes.com

LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Get free legal help at expungement event Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Anyone who may be in need of legal assistance, there is an event happening on Thursday, Sept. 15 that could be beneficial. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana and the Louisiana Workforce Commission are hosting a free expungement event at Livingston Parish Library’s Denham Springs/Walker Branch beginning at 4 p.m.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
L'Observateur

Georgia brother & sister plead guilty to identity crimes in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DANIELLE DORSETT, age 54, and her brother, BYRON J. LAFOREST, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencings for January 5, 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Ozuna
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it

A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Automobile Insurance#Casualty Insurance#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Sorrento Lumber Co#Pool Excavation Llc#Red River Bank#Rocket Mortgage Llc Fka#Quicken Loans Llc Fka#Quicken Loans Inc#Bank Of America Na#Raymond
L'Observateur

Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9

During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Rapper Michael Tyler AKA Mystikal Indicted on Numerous Charges

On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 51 year old Michael Tyler of 36491 Retreat Ln Prairieville, LA for the charges of First Degree Rape, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Simple Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WAFB.com

Police presence reported on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police presence was spotted on Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16. Just after 3 a.m., multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between 17th Street and Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. The coroner’s office was also called to the scene. WAFB has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Guest column: To better fight crime, it's time to end the NOPD consent decree

New Orleans, the city where we grew up and have lived our 77 years; where we met and raised our children; the New Orleans that means so much to us, and to so many others who live and visit here, is on the precipice of catastrophic and systemic failure due to an unprecedented amount of crime. Our disseminated police force has been rendered ineffective.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

