ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ascension Parish, LA
Sports
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ascension#Auction#Lamar Dixon Expo Center#Colonial Stables#Loyola University
theadvocate.com

Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris

As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it

A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

More time needed to develop noise ordinance for homes, businesses, Zachary council says

Zachary City Council members tapped the brakes Tuesday on adopting a noise ordinance, saying they want some more time to make changes to the document. The council has been pondering a draft ordinance in recent weeks. It sets decibel limits for noise in residential, public, commercial and industrial settings as well as timeframes during which loud sounds would be deemed unacceptable.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia

More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy