Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
theadvocate.com
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
theadvocate.com
Get a sneak peek at the $35 million renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino
A 90-room hotel, a sportsbook and an oyster bar/bistro that will feature a pizza station, wine bar and bowling lanes are some of the things the Belle of Baton Rouge will have when it moves onto land. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's request to move off...
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
theadvocate.com
Want High School Football Leaders? Here they are after Week 2
Statistics submitted by local/area schools. 294, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 25-36-4. 1 TD. 20, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT.
theadvocate.com
High school students on a college campus: Charter school moves in to BRCC
Since opening in 2019, GEO Next Generation High School has made its name by busing its students 5 miles west to take courses on the Baton Rouge Community College campus alongside traditional college students, and the high school has now decided to take the next step and move in. BRCC...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
theadvocate.com
Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris
As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it
A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
theadvocate.com
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
theadvocate.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
theadvocate.com
Why LSU says traffic after Mississippi State game will be better than snafu after Southern
The LSU-Southern football game last week was historic for a number of reasons. It was the first time the two Baton Rouge universities met on the gridiron; the Tigers scored a school-record 37 points in a 15-minute period; and departing fans were tied up for hours in what many called the worst postgame traffic jam ever.
theadvocate.com
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
theadvocate.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
theadvocate.com
More time needed to develop noise ordinance for homes, businesses, Zachary council says
Zachary City Council members tapped the brakes Tuesday on adopting a noise ordinance, saying they want some more time to make changes to the document. The council has been pondering a draft ordinance in recent weeks. It sets decibel limits for noise in residential, public, commercial and industrial settings as well as timeframes during which loud sounds would be deemed unacceptable.
theadvocate.com
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia
More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
