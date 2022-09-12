Tony winning producer, Emmy nominated writer, actor and NYT best-selling author Mindy Kaling will receive the inaugural Multihyphenate Award from the USC School of Dramatic Arts (SDA) on Saturday, September 17. The event, held in USC’s Bing Theatre, will launch the School’s series of Multihyphenate Masterclasses. The set of 10 co-curricular weekend intensives – free to all School of Dramatic Arts students and taught by USC faculty and guest artists from stage and screen – is designed to unleash the next generation of storytellers to be media-agile, multihyphenate dramatic artists.

