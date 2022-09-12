Read full article on original website
Related
USC News
USC kicks off Latinx Heritage Month: ‘As individuals we are strong, but as a community, we are powerful’
With the theme of Unidos — Inclusivity for a Stronger Community setting the tone, Trojans shared their personal stories and thoughts during a virtual event streamed online, which also included a festive viewing party at Tommy’s Place on the University Park Campus hosted by Latinx Chicanx Center for Advocacy and Student Affairs (La CASA).
USC News
USC Viterbi Receives Gift to Expand Diversity Initiatives
Al and Michele Williams Work to Remove Barriers to Success For Underrepresented Students in STEM. For Al Williams, the words diversity, equity, and inclusion are much more than just catchy corporate buzzwords. The connection is a personal one. Growing up with 10 siblings in a large family in Jackson, Mississippi...
USC News
First-of-its-kind media studies lab launches at USC to amplify Black social change makers on the West Coast
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 – Amid increasing calls to restrict curricula that engage critical race theory in American classrooms, award-winning journalism instructor and scholar Allissa V. Richardson has founded the Charlotta Bass Journalism & Justice Lab at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism to preserve Black media and amplify Black media makers, activists and social changemakers.
USC News
Expert in Engineered Cell-Based Cancer Therapies Appointed USC Viterbi BME Chair
Peter Yingxiao Wang, a specialist in CAR T-cell cancer therapies, joins USC in January 2023 as the new chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering. Research leader in the field of precision medicine, Professor Peter Yingxiao Wang, will join the USC Viterbi School of Engineering on January 1, 2023, as the new chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
USC News
Mindy Kaling to receive inaugural Multihyphenate Award from USC School of Dramatic Arts
Tony winning producer, Emmy nominated writer, actor and NYT best-selling author Mindy Kaling will receive the inaugural Multihyphenate Award from the USC School of Dramatic Arts (SDA) on Saturday, September 17. The event, held in USC’s Bing Theatre, will launch the School’s series of Multihyphenate Masterclasses. The set of 10 co-curricular weekend intensives – free to all School of Dramatic Arts students and taught by USC faculty and guest artists from stage and screen – is designed to unleash the next generation of storytellers to be media-agile, multihyphenate dramatic artists.
USC News
Early Action admission offers a timely alternative for would-be Trojans
As high school seniors and other prospective college students prepare for the rigorous college. application process, the doors at USC are opening sooner than usual. The Early Action option, also. known as E.A., gives applicants the chance to get the work done a month before the traditional deadline. Those early...
USC News
USC-LADWP agreement taps into offsite solar power for the university and its neighbors
USC will obtain 25% of its electricity from solar-generated power and contribute to new solar programs that expand opportunities for disadvantaged communities to access affordable clean energy — all under a new agreement with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The 20-year agreement approved by the L.A....
Comments / 0