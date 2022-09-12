ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night.

Deputy County Manager J Michael Brewer of Butts County confirmed that he too felt the earthquake, saying it sounded “like thunder or an explosion.”

Georgia has been prone to small earthquakes over the years, but they are rare. Only a few hundreds have happened in the state since 1900.

Georgia still has a number of fault lines, though. That’s where most earthquakes occur.

GEMA said they received no information alerting them to potential damage from Sunday’s shake.

Thomas Nation
4d ago

no this is what I'm talking about when we get to the end of time as we are getting closer and closer and we're going to have more and more natural disasters and you look at the earthquakes volcano eruptions hurricanes and everything else that takes place they want to call Georgia fault line a dead fault line that thing is not dead it is ready to explode with a magnitude that has never been seen before just watching the near future for the Lord has already told me

Rome Jackson
4d ago

Y'all #1 priority is to get closer to our father God 🙌🙏 and keep your Faith and Prayer believe in him. everything and I mean everthing will be as it should be!! I'm not worried at all cause I don't fight my Battles he does!! When I give it all over to him and keep praying and my Faith has been tampered with But God!! Glory hallelujah!! Thank you Jesus!! Thank you!!❤️

Edward Smith
4d ago

I live in Houston County my plants shook but I didn't really feel it it was odd that my plants were shaking with no wind

