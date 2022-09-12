Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night.

Deputy County Manager J Michael Brewer of Butts County confirmed that he too felt the earthquake, saying it sounded “like thunder or an explosion.”

Georgia has been prone to small earthquakes over the years, but they are rare. Only a few hundreds have happened in the state since 1900.

Georgia still has a number of fault lines, though. That’s where most earthquakes occur.

GEMA said they received no information alerting them to potential damage from Sunday’s shake.

