ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Severe disruption on Tube after power supply failure

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Fd81_0hrdicIo00

London Underground services are suffering severe disruption due to “power supply problems”, Transport for London (TfL) said.

The issue means no trains are running on the entire Victoria line.

The Piccadilly line is suspended between Hyde Park Corner and Cockfosters, with severe delays on the rest of the line.

Tube stations were evacuated and closed due to the problem.

The disruption comes as TfL is warning that some of its services will be busier than normal with many people visiting London to pay their respects and attend ceremonial and commemorative events following the death of the Queen.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Tube#Power Supply#Transport For London#London Underground#Piccadilly Line
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
newschain

Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch

Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding. There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s funeral to be screened on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
newschain

Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures

A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
POLITICS
newschain

David Beckham’s tribute to the Queen after queuing to see her lying in state

Former England captain David Beckham has said he attended the Queen’s lying in state to celebrate her life and legacy, and remembered his late grandparents saying if they had been alive they would have been there. The football star began queueing at 2am on Friday and looked emotional as...
WORLD
newschain

What the new King will be doing in days before Queen's funeral

The King will have a busy few days ahead of his mother’s funeral including a trip to Wales and hosting a state event at Buckingham Palace. On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.
POLITICS
newschain

Politics to return in full force following Queen’s funeral

Politics is set to return in full force following the Queen’s funeral, with ministers outlining support for businesses and plans to see the NHS through the winter, before the Chancellor’s mini-budget rounds off the week. Normal activity in Westminster has been put on hold since the monarch’s death,...
POLITICS
newschain

King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister. Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

Key timings for the Queen’s state funeral

6.30am – Doors will close to the public for the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall. 8am – The doors of Westminster Abbey will open to the congregation to take their seats for the state funeral service. Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign...
U.K.
newschain

Missing London teenager last seen in Aberdeen – police

A 15-year-old boy missing from London has travelled to Aberdeen, police have said. Officers are appealing for help to trace Deandre Thompson, from Croydon, after he left his home on Wednesday August 24. Inquiries to date have established that the teenager travelled to the Scottish city, possibly by train, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Kwarteng considering removing cap on bankers’ bonuses as part of City shake-up

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is considering scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses, under a post-Brexit overhaul of City rules. The cap introduced by European Union legislation in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis limits annual pay-outs to twice a banker’s salary, and removing it would prove controversial. Sources...
ECONOMY
newschain

Ukrainians in freed village tell of life under months of Russian occupation

Ukrainians in a newly freed village have spoken of life under months of Russian occupation. Houses and shops in Hrakove, south-east of the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv, lie in ruins, while its school is a bombed-out hull and its church is scarred by rockets and shells – though its golden dome still gleams in the fading autumn light.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy