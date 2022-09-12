Related
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
GoPro Hero 11 Black
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The GoPro Hero 11 Black is in many ways the ultimate in incremental evolution. It’s a better camera...
Apple increases iPhone 14 battery replacement cost by 43%
In a nutshell: Apple has increased the cost of its battery replacement service with the introduction of the iPhone 14 family. The "Get an Estimate" tool on Apple's website shows the cost of a battery replacement as $99 for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Max. That's a 43 percent increase over the $69 that Apple charges to replace the battery in the iPhone 13 and earlier models.
GoPro's new Hero 11 Black action cameras feature a larger image sensor, start under $300
In a nutshell: GoPro has announced a trio of new Hero 11 Black cameras sporting a larger image sensor and the widest field of view ever featured natively in a Hero camera. The new Hero 11 Black family features a 1/1.9" sensor capable of capturing 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second or 4K video at up to 120 frames per second.
Apple iPhone 14
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The 14 is on the “old” side of that dividing line. The “old” was good, and so is...
