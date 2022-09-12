In a nutshell: Apple has increased the cost of its battery replacement service with the introduction of the iPhone 14 family. The "Get an Estimate" tool on Apple's website shows the cost of a battery replacement as $99 for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Max. That's a 43 percent increase over the $69 that Apple charges to replace the battery in the iPhone 13 and earlier models.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO