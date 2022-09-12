ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress

I have the most unlikely heroes these days – and even found myself fanboy rushing Dominic Grieve at a party

By Peter York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzUMe_0hrdiO8k00
‘I am seeing unlikely heroes like him all over the place now’ … Dominic Grieve.

At a Westminster party recently – in an immensely smart, oversized, Georgian house close to St James’s Park with the kind of crowd that features in Newsnight interviews – I saw one of my heroes. I fanboy rushed him and told him I agreed with everything he had been saying. He looked anxious, as careful lawyers do when people who haven’t been introduced to them start banging on. The subject of my new worship was Dominic Grieve.

Dominic Grieve! If you had asked me 10 years ago, I would have said I thought him a dry-stick bore (the sarky political sketch writer Quentin Letts once called him a fusspot). But now I see him as heroic for standing against his tribe – he’s one of the “outs” in the Tory party – in particular, for pushing against the former prime minister, Boris Johnson, to get the intelligence and security committee’s Russia report published.

I am seeing unlikely heroes like him all over the place now. People I would have probably disagreed with across a whole range of policies and hot-button culture war issues. But they have made brave – and career-destroying – choices when the time came. I had always thought of the political journalist Peter Oborne, for example, as a natural captain-of-cricket rightwinger. But – although he really is very keen on cricket – over the past decade he has left two extremely well-paid jobs at national newspapers on issues of principle. Leaving these platforms also saw him disappear from hosting BBC current affairs radio programmes. Then there’s Liz Cheney, the vice-chair of the January 6 House select committee in Washington, and daughter of the dreadful Dick Cheney, who has already been voted out from her Wyoming seat in Congress by Trump supporters for calling out their hero.

Is it me? Is the “Overton window” – what is seen as politically acceptable at any given time – opening wider? Or is it simply that when times are really tough, you see who’s got it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star

Thirty-five years on from her biggest hit, Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey is an open book. Her candid new memoir, Out of the Corner, covers her Hollywood youth, fast fame, frequent relationships, abortions and, yes, multiple cosmetic surgeries with a raw and unfiltered honesty. Grey suggests that memoir-writing should be taught in schools. “It’s a great way to look at your life and question your own narrative,” she says. “Maybe the worst thing to happen to you wasn’t the worst, or some good came from it? I think everybody should try it.”
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Letts
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Dominic Grieve
Person
Peter Oborne
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter York#Georgian#St James S Park
The Guardian

Mark Wilkins obituary

My friend Mark Wilkins, who has died aged 68 after several years of declining health, was the founder and frontman of the Hertfordshire-based anarcho-folk-punk band the Astronauts. In the 1960s, amid a prevailing sense that the joy and naivety of the music scene in and around London was about to...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

The Guardian

444K+
Followers
101K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy