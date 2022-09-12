ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

HUDSON | Are citizen initiatives serving Coloradans?

By Miller Hudson
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8Ev7_0hrdcA8g00
Miller Hudson

As we’ve become aware three alcohol initiatives will appear on Colorado’s November ballot, it’s not unreasonable to wonder why. Is there any persuasive evidence that the state’s beer and liquor regulations smother public access to alcoholic beverages? Not as far as I can see. In fact, there’s virtually no discussion of alcohol policy overheard at bars or restaurants aside from customers’ preferred libations. Now that cocktails have broken through the $10 ceiling, a drink or two can cost more than the price of a bottle. Imbibing alone at home feels more frugal than pathetic.

There’s much to be learned from legal “turf” tussles for profits. First is the destruction in state courts and at the Legislature of the citizen-initiative process outlined in Colorado’s constitution. Originally approved by voters a century ago during the progressive era, the right to petition a question onto the ballot was meant to empower the powerless. But, during the past 30 years, courts and legislators have reshaped this right in ways that have effectively stripped citizens of it while further empowering the economically powerful.

As originally conceived, the initiative was intended to be a voluntary, grassroots process. Any eligible voter could sign, the number of required signatures was substantial, and petitioners could not be paid for their labors. Since 1980 election lawyers and legislators have "tweaked: the initiative process in a cumulative assault, admittedly without any genuinely coherent intent, that has undermined citizen participation. Permissible signatures were restricted to registered voters, then petition activists convinced Colorado courts that prohibiting paid circulators was an infringement on the rights of free association and free speech. Initially, the impact from these alleged reforms seemed more a nuisance than an obstacle.

By 2022, circulators could earn $5 or $6 per valid signature as the cost of a successful petition campaign approaches $2 million. Consequently, it is increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to collect sufficient signatures with an all-volunteer workforce, whatever the merits of a proposition. Commercial interests, on the other hand, have been quick to fund initiative drives designed to line their pockets. During Colorado’s pandemic lockdowns, liquor, wine and beer sales experienced a huge boost. Profits were high and initiatives 96, 121 and 122 on this year’s ballot will put these market-share squabbles before voters.

In a national economy that has concentrated retail sales within gigantic corporations, it’s little surprise the alcohol marketplace offers an attractive target. If you vote “yes,” you are prioritizing cost over convenience. Prop 96 removes ownership limits, allowing a single operator to open as many stores as they want. Prop 121 moves wine sales into groceries and Prop 122 allows third-party delivery of alcohol products. Before we consider a comparison of the tension between cost and convenience, it’s worth considering whether the entire initiative process requires an additional re-tooling. Recently members of Congress approved the Inflation Reduction Act (Build Back Better 3.0) with an online vote cast from their individual districts while taking a recess. Kind of cool, all things considered.

During the pandemic, several statewide citizen initiatives requested permission to collect signatures online. The technology and security protocols exist to protect both the privacy and security of electronic signatures, as we all know. The Colorado Supreme Court denied these requests and a residual dispute remains concerning whether the legal barrier was deemed constitutional or statutory in nature. Either way, the Legislature can remove this impediment either through legislation or by submitting a referendum to voters. This would give the grassroots, on both the right and the left, a fighting chance of enlisting signatures again.

The repeal of prohibition unleashed a complex array of liquor control regimens across the country. Several states still operate state-controlled liquor stores, which enjoy significant local support. In Pennsylvania, for example, these stores provide well-paying jobs in rural areas and assure every village enjoys a liquor outlet. Efficient? Probably not so much. The groups trying to change Colorado laws, "Wine in Grocery Store," Total Wine, UberEats and DoorDash are hoping to engineer the cash grab their opponents accuse them of. The question is whether this is a bad thing. In rural communities, the threat is small because their markets are too small to attract competition from the Targets, Krogers and Whole Foods dotting the Front Range.

Most at risk are strip mall retailers located in the 'burbs — liquor stores you can walk to where they know your name and what you drink. What’s that worth to you? The beer-in-grocery-stores fight was waged 40 years ago when I managed the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. Our investigations discovered that Walmart was profitably retailing Budweiser for less than Mom & Pop stores could purchase it wholesale. The volume discount on a trainload of cans is considerable. Throwing in wine sales? Is that fair or tough luck?

Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.

Comments / 2

Related
The Denver Gazette

Audit: Dozens of Colorado’s tax deductions, exemptions are underused

Dozens of Colorado’s tax deduction and exemption programs are being underused, with many having absolutely no use at all, according to a new state audit. The Office of the State Auditor released its fifth annual tax expenditure compilation report on Friday, detailing individual evaluations of 48 tax expenditures, including various tax credits, exemptions and deductions. The report completed the office’s first full five-year review cycle, which it has been working on since 2018.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's ballot certified for November election

The Secretary of State certified the ballot for Colorado’s 2022 general election on Monday, including 11 statewide ballot measures. On Nov. 8, Colorado voters will decide the fate of six voter-initiated propositions and five measures referred to the ballot by the state legislature, as well as the winning candidates of more than 150 state and local races. In addition to the 11 statewide ballot measures, local initiatives will be considered in some counties.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Meghan Dollar joins Colorado Chamber of Commerce as new government affairs chief

Meghan Dollar has been named senior vice president of governmental affairs and political operations for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. She will assume the post on Nov. 1. Dollar joins the Chamber after spending the past 11 years with the Colorado Municipal League, where she began as a legislative and policy advocate and as the league's chief lobbyist since 2020.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Economy#Legislature#Alcoholic Beverages#Politics State#Politics Legislative
The Denver Gazette

EPA declares Denver, northern Front Range “severe” violators of air quality standards as state fails to reduce smog

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it reclassified Denver and Colorado’s northern Front Range as “severe” violators of air quality standards, meaning more stringent regulations are coming for businesses and consumers are likely to pay higher gas prices. The move would force refineries to produce a special blend of gasoline for drivers in the nine-county northern Front Range during the summer months, which AAA estimates would cause gasoline prices to increase 20 cents to 30 cents per gallon next year. ...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Denver Gazette

State Supreme Court to examine foreclosure timeline, narrowly turns down DUI appeals

The Colorado Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court's ruling that banks and mortgage lenders argue gives an improper incentive to rapidly foreclose on certain homeowners. On Monday, the justices announced they will hear the case of U.S. Bank National Association v. Silvernagel, which centers on Colorado's six-year statute of limitations for lenders to foreclose on a home. Last year, the state's Court of Appeals decided the six-year clock began when a pair of homeowners exited their bankruptcy proceedings, prompting an outcry from...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads

Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths in two separate incidents on Interstate 70 in the Denver metro area this past summer, it probably came as little surprise Wednesday to learn in The Gazette that Colorado is one of the worst states for...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Interview with Gandhi: How Mahatma Gandhi would view the issues of the modern world

It was impossible not to notice that a long streak of hot fall days had broken as I rolled out of bed last Saturday morning. The forecast predicted that the 80-degree days would finally fade, but with how consistent the heat had been throughout the early fall, I had to feel the change to believe it. The cool 50-degree morning was met with my relief, as I was about to clock-in from home, tucked away in my stuffy upstairs office that has no air conditioning and a tendency to trap heat.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Commuters dodge headaches as freight-rail strike averted

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A deal reached Thursday between freight rail companies and their workers has ensured that commuter rail systems that also would have been affected can serve customers unimpeded. That's good news for commuters on the Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, which will continue the free rides it's been offering the entire month of September to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Regular riders had...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord

Amtrak on Thursday worked to accommodate travelers whose plans were disrupted this week ahead of a tentative railway labor agreement. Crowds were noticeably smaller at New Jersey stop on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and New York hours after the agreement was announced, customers said. Amtrak cancelled several of its long-distance routes this week because there would not have been enough time for them to reach their destinations before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy