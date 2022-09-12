Read full article on original website
12-year-old boy shot in Rock Island
A 12-year-old boy was one victim of a shooting Wednesday in Rock Island. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department received a call of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year old man suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island
There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
Rock Island fire chief to retire in January
Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey has announced his retirement in January of 2023, after 33 years of service with the fire department. Chief Yerkey assumed the role of fire chief on April 4, 2016, and has also served as assistant city manager since July 2021, according to a city release Friday.
Bettendorf Police: Suspect had meth, guns, ammunition
A 40-year-old suspect from Ophiem, Illinois, is in custody after Bettendorf Police say he had meth, guns and ammunition in his car. Ryan Sabel faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, as well as two serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense.
Police: Suspect, now in custody, beat victim during burglary
A 50-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he and another suspect beat and stabbed a victim during a burglary earlier this month. Shawn King, whose address also is listed as Cordova, Ill., faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and willful injury – causing bodily injury, court records say.
Bettendorf Police: Fleeing suspect left behind peanut-butter jar with meth
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Bettendorf Police say he took off from officers and left behind a peanut-butter jar with meth from a car. Brian Arguello faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding and possession or use of a false drug tax stamp, court records say.
Rock Island chemist retires after 44-year public health career
If you live in Rock Island, much of the quality of the city water has to do with Sandy O’Neill. The unassuming 66-year-old Moline native is retiring after her last day Friday, Sept. 16. O’Neill has worked 34 years as a chemist for the city of Rock Island water treatment plant, after 10 years with the Rock Island County Health Department.
Help Monarch Rescue Team save butterflies at Saturday fundraiser
Help the Monarch Rescue Team save the monarchs at its second fund-raising event 5-9 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Mulkey’s chicken, with mashed potatoes and gravy, will be available for a free-will donation. A bake sale and ice cream bar, a coloring contest for kids, a raffle and a silent auction will be featured.
QC suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge in son’s death; sentencing set
A 35-year-old Moline woman on Friday was found guilty in connection with the death of her disabled son. In 2021, Moline Police arrested Jennifer Keim in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. At first, she faced a first-degree murder charge. Now she has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal abuse, which is a Class 2 felony, according to court records.
Highlights: Moline at Rock Island
See the highlights from Moline’s 49-24 win at Rock Island in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Hundreds oppose Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway merger at public input meeting
In a last-ditch effort to try stopping the $31 billion Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway merger, more than 100 people had arguments ready to go Tuesday night in front of Surface Transportation Board (STB) members who will vote on the merger at the end of September. The STB’s...
Rare Section 8 housing availability
A renewed focus on affordable housing comes to Davenport as the city will be taking applications for Section 8 housing assistance for the first time in years — but only for a short time. The application period will be open for two days next week. City leaders say the...
‘They are to thank for saving my life’: Davenport woman concerned about change to UI Hospitals’ Eating Disorder Program
When Sydney Brokaw was young she was the picture of health. She enjoyed running in marathons and exploring the great outdoors. However, Brokaw was secretly battling a disease. “I have dealt with disordered eating for many years — at least 12 years,” said Brokaw. Brokaw was dealing with...
QC community mourns sudden loss of a giving, passionate soul
Friends and family of Brad Hann are still trying to cope with the sudden death of the 51-year-old Davenport man, who helped and was close to so many in the Quad Cities. Hann passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 – 8 p.m., at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. There will also be a second visitation before the Mass at 9 a.m.
How Davenport plans to lower gun violence
Davenport Police are focusing on a strategy to lower gun violence in the city. It’s called Group Violence Intervention. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson launched the Violent Crime Task Force last year as a response to violence in the city. The intent is to come up with new solutions to...
Highlights: Galesburg vs. Geneseo
See the highlights from Geneseo’s 21-7 win over Galesburg in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Meet Rock Island’s new city manager
There’s a new face at the helm of managing city departments and more for Rock Island. City Manager Todd Thompson sat down with Local 4 to talk about his position and big plans ahead for for the city. To find out more about the City of Rock Island, click...
Highlights: Muscatine vs. Pleasant Valley
See the highlights from Pleasant Valley’s 49-9 win over Muscatine in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Circa ’21 gets a ‘Clue’ with colorful musical mystery
The new show at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, is the colorful, kooky “Clue: The Musical,” but it’s not meant to be cartoonish. Director Seth Reines — who hasn’t led a show at Circa since “Kinky Boots” in early 2020 (before COVID shutdowns) — said Wednesday the iconic show, based on the popular board game, is loads of fun and varies each and every performance.
Journey through Muscatine’s past
Take a guided tour through Muscatine history on Sunday, Sept. 25, as the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual “Walk (or Ride) Through History” at Greenwood Cemetery, 1814 Lucas Street. Tours begin at 1 p.m. This event is fun for all ages and free to attend.
