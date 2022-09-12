Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
“Blonde” Director Andrew Dominik On Marilyn Monroe’s Life and Trippy Film: “To me, it’s all fiction”
“Blonde” had its Hollywood premiere last night at the TCL theater. Writer/Director Andrew Dominik addressed the packed crowd. “We’ve been chasing Marilyn’s ghost around Los Angeles. We got close to Marilyn. We shot in the actual apartment she lived in with her mother, we shot in the house she died in. Might be a strange thing to do in a film that is admittedly fictional but to me it’s all fiction. It’s very difficult to step outside of our fears and desires and sink into their own violation. All of us are telling ourselves the story of what’s happening, I’m doing in right now at this very moment, That is perhaps the real subject of this movie.”
Showbiz411
Hamptons Film Festival Picks Up 4-Star Slate Starring Hugh Jackman, Olivia Colman, Harry Styles, Colin Farrell, Frances McDormand, More
The Hamptons Film Festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary by running over two weekends, a total of 10 days, for the first time ever. I’m impressed that they’ve picked up a four star slate of the best movies of the fall. They include one of my favorite Toronto...
Showbiz411
Review: Ana De Armas Gives a Star Making Performance as Marilyn Monroe in the Overlong, Fictionalized “Blonde”
There really should be some kind of warning at the start of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” about Marilyn Monroe– “None of this is true.” You would hate to think the casual viewer would find this on Netflix and think most of these events ever happened. They didn’t.
Showbiz411
Review: Jon Hamm Gets a “Mad Men” Reunion with John Slattery in “Confess Fletch,” A Breezy Comedy Hit
Fletch is back. He used to be played by someone else. But those days are over. Enter Jon Hamm of “Mad Men” fame who’s taken a circuitous route to post-series stardom. When I met him with his then girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt, right after “Mad Men” started, I thought he’d be a movie star overnight. “Mad Men” was taking off, and Hamm looked in person like Clark Kent. That was a long time ago but I’m glad I was right.
Showbiz411
Watch the First Trailer for Whitney Houston Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
The first trailer is here for the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” It’s clear from what we see here that this will be a movie about Whitney, the singer, and her music — particularly the creative relationship with record company chief Clive Davis.
Showbiz411
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Stealth TV Movie We SCOOPED Coming to Tubi Streaming Service
We told you back on June 29th that a stealth TV movie about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was being shot. We thought maybe it was for Lifetime. Instead, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is coming to Tubi streaming, whatever that is, on September 30th. Mark Hapka plays Johnny Depp...
Showbiz411
The Truth Comes Out: Kanye West Reveals He’s Never Read “Any Book”: “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me”
Raise your hand if you’re not surprised by this information: Kanye West says he’s never read a book. He says on a podcast, which you can see here below at 3:40, “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me.”. This news comes as Rolling Stone has published...
Showbiz411
“Saturday Night Live” Adds Four New Players to the Cast Following 7 Departures (See Videos)
“SNL” has added four new players to the cast following the departure of seven cast members. The new guys are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Season 48 begins October 1st. Author. Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox...
