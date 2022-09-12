Read full article on original website
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Future Farmers of America members, accustomed to bigger livestock, craned their necks Friday, peering into a hive set up in the Massachusetts building by the Hampden County Beekeepers Association. “It’s been a great first day,” said beekeeper William Romito. “Perfect weather. We’ve been busy all day....
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
SPRINGFIELD — The Valley Press Club is inviting the public to attend its annual Roast, scheduled Thursday, Sept. 22, at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club, poking fun at the news, the newsmakers, and the media. The 42nd annual Roast returns after being canceled the past two years due...
I hope everyone’s September is going well, and that all our students are getting back into the swing of things. This time of year is great, especially with the Big E starting this Friday! The Big E is one of my favorite events of the year, and I hope all of you are able to get over to experience it.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
HOLYOKE — The Holy Trinity Fall Festival is a harvest tradition that has become more than a church outing, it’s an annual community event. The Fall Festival is slated for noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke, just over the Westfield line at 200 Old County Road, preceded by a Mass at 10:30 a.m.
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
CHICOPEE — In the hopes of having the neatest city in the region, Mayor John L. Vieau said he is launching a clean city initiative that will involve multiple municipal departments, outside organizations and students. The plan is to revive a “properties with issues” committee and work with the...
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
Seasonal flu activity was unusually low in 2021-22. It was actually the lowest since data collection started in 2005. Seeing cases of influenza, as we did throughout the summer, was also atypical. This abnormal presentation of the flu is likely due to all the precautions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICOPEE – The No. 5 west Springfield football team made quick work of No. 15 Chicopee Comp Friday night, earning a 41-6 win on the road.
Students were sent home early Thursday from Amherst Regional High School after several small fires were set in bathrooms at the school. According to messages sent to parents by the school superintendent’s office, the fires were “rapidly contained” and nobody was injured. Students at the high school...
HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua Garcia proclaimed Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate Holyoke’s and the nation’s diverse culture and history. Municipal and state officials and the public joined the mayor for a City Hall ceremony on Thursday. The day...
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
BOSTON — Westfield resident Catherine Leavy on Friday was released from a federal lock-up after allegedly calling in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital. Leavy, 37, was arrested by FBI agents at her home on Thursday, charged with one count of making a telephonic bomb threat. The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years upon conviction, plus up to a $250,000 fine. Leavy was allegedly among dozens of hostile callers and emailers threatening staff and the hospital generally over providing healthcare to transgender children.
HOLYOKE — No. 8 Agawam got a wakeup call in the first half against No. 11 Holyoke on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
A Westfield woman accused of phoning in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital, as its clinic caring for transgender young people faced a torrent of threats and abuse, will appear in a federal court in Boston on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday at her Westfield...
HOLYOKE — One person was injured in a downtown shooting Wednesday night. The victim, who was shot in the arm, is reportedly in stable condition, said Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty. He did not release any information about the person. The shooting comes a week after Mayor Joshua Garcia, Police...
