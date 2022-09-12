ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Health
MassLive.com

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MassLive.com

North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)

Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke honors National Hispanic Heritage Month

HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua Garcia proclaimed Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate Holyoke’s and the nation’s diverse culture and history. Municipal and state officials and the public joined the mayor for a City Hall ceremony on Thursday. The day...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield woman released after allegedly leveling bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON — Westfield resident Catherine Leavy on Friday was released from a federal lock-up after allegedly calling in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital. Leavy, 37, was arrested by FBI agents at her home on Thursday, charged with one count of making a telephonic bomb threat. The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years upon conviction, plus up to a $250,000 fine. Leavy was allegedly among dozens of hostile callers and emailers threatening staff and the hospital generally over providing healthcare to transgender children.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke police investigating downtown shooting

HOLYOKE — One person was injured in a downtown shooting Wednesday night. The victim, who was shot in the arm, is reportedly in stable condition, said Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty. He did not release any information about the person. The shooting comes a week after Mayor Joshua Garcia, Police...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

