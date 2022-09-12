Read full article on original website
The Masked Singer Announces New Format, Star-Studded Guest Lineup
The Masked Singer is shaking things up this season. Season 8 of the FOX competition series will see only one contestant move on from each episode, unmasking the celebrities with the lowest amount of votes on a weekly basis. The following week, the winner from the previous week's episode will go up against new competition, a format that will continue until the Semi-Finals. There will be 22 Masked Singers this season in total, more celebrity contestants than any season so far.
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'Dumb' Emmys Bit
Jimmy Kimmel knows his "dumb comedy bit" at the Emmys was a mistake. During Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's appearance Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized for distracting from her big moment. Kimmel began their chat by explaining what happened at the ceremony, showing the now-viral clip of Brunson's win (and the extended bit that saw Kimmel remain on stage fake passed-out during her acceptance speech).
Tell Me Lies Brings YA Drama to Hulu, Chef's Table Celebrates All Things Pizza
What do you get when you blend the toxicity of You with Normal People’s time-hopping love story? Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, attempts to answer that question today. The coming-of-age drama stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as college students in a less-than-healthy relationship that unfolds across eight years.
Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
Laverne Cox, George Wallace to Lead TV Vet Norman Lear's Clean Slate
100-year-old TV legend Norman Lear isn't slowing down anytime soon. Clean Slate, a comedy executive produced by Lear and starring Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) and comedian George Wallace, has been ordered to series at Amazon Freevee. Previously in development at Peacock before it made its way over to Freevee early last year, Clean Slate tells the story of Henry (Wallace), an outspoken car wash owner who is surprised to reunite with his estranged child after 17 years only to discover she's now a proud trans woman (Cox).
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Cobra Kai, Monarch, and American Gigolo Bring the Drama
Television delivers non-stop drama this weekend as Cobra Kai returns for its fifth season, Fox’s Monarch introduces country music’s first family, and Jon Bernthal brings American Gigolo to the small screen. Plus, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton sit down with Gutsy women for their new Apple docuseries, Central Park...
News Anchor Suffers the 'Beginnings of a Stroke' on Live TV
NBC affiliate KJRH anchor Julie Chin had quite the scare when she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke'" on live TV this weekend. In a post to Facebook, Chin detailed the September 3 experience that landed her in the hospital. "The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning," she wrote. "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen."
Bachelorette Fans Angry After ABC Drops Major Spoiler During Commercial Break
Johnny DePhillipo said goodbye to Gabby on The Bachelorette last night, but unfortunately, this did not come as a surprise to many viewers. In a Bachelor in Paradise promo aired during The Bachelorette broadcast, Johnny appeared front-and-center on the beach. This reveal might have gone over well with fans if it hadn't dropped prior to Gabby and Johnny's ill-fated date. After Johnny admitted he couldn't see himself getting "to an engagement in the next week or so" and parted ways with Gabby, viewers took to Twitter to poke fun (and express their anger) at ABC for this flub:
The Lost Decade: Tracking the Lost Cast's Post-Show Career Arcs
Matthew Fox is starring in a new show and I know what you're thinking: That name sounds familiar … Yes, the man who led the ensemble of dozens in the sprawling ensemble fantasy-allegory-global-phenomenon Lost is back. Fox is starring in a limited series for Peacock called Last Light and it's his first on-screen role in seven years. There's nothing mysterious about that; as you'll read below, he prophesied his own disappearance from TV back in 2010, when Lost signed off. (Maybe he flash-forwarded ten years?)
Tom Hanks is 'Glad' There's a League of Their Own Series
Tom Hanks is happy A League of Their Own is getting the reboot treatment. At the premiere of Pinocchio this week, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that he hadn't seen the show yet, but he's pleased it exists. "I’m really glad it’s here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original. That’s where we are now," he said. "There’s no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well."
Mark Miller, Star of Days of Our Lives & Please Don't Eat the Daisies, Dead at 97
Former Days of Our Lives actor Mark Miller has passed away at 97. Miller starred on Days of Our Lives as J.R. Barnett from 1975 to 1976, and was also known for his role on NBC sitcom Please Don't Eat the Daisies. He reportedly died of natural causes on September 9.
Home Improvement is Returning to Hulu
Home Improvement will have a streaming home once more. After disappearing from streaming around three years ago (and raising some questions from one Richard Karn about why it hasn't become available to binge on Disney+), the popular sitcom is returning to Hulu. All eight seasons of the Tim Allen comedy will be available to stream starting September 9.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
Kate Walsh Will Return to Grey's Anatomy This Season
Dr. Montgomery is heading back to Seattle. Kate Walsh will recur in Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season after appearing in a multi-episode arc last year. Season 18 saw Dr. Addison Montgomery return to the hospital to perform a life-saving surgery and later mourn the death of her ex-husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) alongside his sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and widow Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).
Celebrate Disney+ Day With Pinocchio, Pixar's Cars on the Road, and Thor: Love and Thunder
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Disney+ subscribers. This year’s Disney+ Day celebration brings a host of new programming, including Tom Hanks’ live-action Pinocchio film, a new series about the friendly automobiles of Pixar’s Cars, and the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Claire Danes Joins Zazie Beetz in Steven Soderbergh's New HBO Max Series
Claire Danes is joining the cast of HBO Max limited series Full Circle. The news follows the recent announcement of Atlanta star Zazie Beetz's casting in the Steven Soderbergh/Ed Solomon series. While character details for Danes and Beetz are not known yet, all six episodes of the series are set to be directed by Soderbergh and written by Solomon. Casey Silver, who previously worked with the two on HBO Max film No Sudden Move, will also executive produce.
Your Guide to the Celebrity Guest Voices of Central Park Season 3
Returning for its third season on Apple TV+ this week, creator Loren Bouchard's animated series Central Park remains a sneakily ambitious piece of television, featuring original music in each episode and leaning heavily on a tremendously talented cast of voice performers. The main cast includes Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr....
The Come Up Showcases Young Creatives, Jo Koy Is Live From The LA Forum
Freeform expands its nonfiction slate today with The Come Up, a new reality series about six Gen Z creatives pursuing success in New York City. Plus, Jo Koy goes Live From The Los Angeles Forum in a new Netflix special, Discovery reels in a new Deadliest Catch spinoff, Part 1 of The Bachelorette's two-part finale, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
