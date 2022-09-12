ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

The Masked Singer Announces New Format, Star-Studded Guest Lineup

The Masked Singer is shaking things up this season. Season 8 of the FOX competition series will see only one contestant move on from each episode, unmasking the celebrities with the lowest amount of votes on a weekly basis. The following week, the winner from the previous week's episode will go up against new competition, a format that will continue until the Semi-Finals. There will be 22 Masked Singers this season in total, more celebrity contestants than any season so far.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'Dumb' Emmys Bit

Jimmy Kimmel knows his "dumb comedy bit" at the Emmys was a mistake. During Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's appearance Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized for distracting from her big moment. Kimmel began their chat by explaining what happened at the ceremony, showing the now-viral clip of Brunson's win (and the extended bit that saw Kimmel remain on stage fake passed-out during her acceptance speech).
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tell Me Lies Brings YA Drama to Hulu, Chef's Table Celebrates All Things Pizza

What do you get when you blend the toxicity of You with Normal People’s time-hopping love story? Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, attempts to answer that question today. The coming-of-age drama stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as college students in a less-than-healthy relationship that unfolds across eight years.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Anna Friel
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Kenan Thompson
Primetimer

Laverne Cox, George Wallace to Lead TV Vet Norman Lear's Clean Slate

100-year-old TV legend Norman Lear isn't slowing down anytime soon. Clean Slate, a comedy executive produced by Lear and starring Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) and comedian George Wallace, has been ordered to series at Amazon Freevee. Previously in development at Peacock before it made its way over to Freevee early last year, Clean Slate tells the story of Henry (Wallace), an outspoken car wash owner who is surprised to reunite with his estranged child after 17 years only to discover she's now a proud trans woman (Cox).
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Cobra Kai, Monarch, and American Gigolo Bring the Drama

Television delivers non-stop drama this weekend as Cobra Kai returns for its fifth season, Fox’s Monarch introduces country music’s first family, and Jon Bernthal brings American Gigolo to the small screen. Plus, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton sit down with Gutsy women for their new Apple docuseries, Central Park...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Primetime Emmy#Emmy Nominations#Bravo#Nbc#The White Lotus#Snl#Peacock E#Egot#American
Primetimer

News Anchor Suffers the 'Beginnings of a Stroke' on Live TV

NBC affiliate KJRH anchor Julie Chin had quite the scare when she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke'" on live TV this weekend. In a post to Facebook, Chin detailed the September 3 experience that landed her in the hospital. "The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning," she wrote. "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen."
TULSA, OK
Primetimer

Bachelorette Fans Angry After ABC Drops Major Spoiler During Commercial Break

Johnny DePhillipo said goodbye to Gabby on The Bachelorette last night, but unfortunately, this did not come as a surprise to many viewers. In a Bachelor in Paradise promo aired during The Bachelorette broadcast, Johnny appeared front-and-center on the beach. This reveal might have gone over well with fans if it hadn't dropped prior to Gabby and Johnny's ill-fated date. After Johnny admitted he couldn't see himself getting "to an engagement in the next week or so" and parted ways with Gabby, viewers took to Twitter to poke fun (and express their anger) at ABC for this flub:
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Lost Decade: Tracking the Lost Cast's Post-Show Career Arcs

Matthew Fox is starring in a new show and I know what you're thinking: That name sounds familiar … Yes, the man who led the ensemble of dozens in the sprawling ensemble fantasy-allegory-global-phenomenon Lost is back. Fox is starring in a limited series for Peacock called Last Light and it's his first on-screen role in seven years. There's nothing mysterious about that; as you'll read below, he prophesied his own disappearance from TV back in 2010, when Lost signed off. (Maybe he flash-forwarded ten years?)
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Tom Hanks is 'Glad' There's a League of Their Own Series

Tom Hanks is happy A League of Their Own is getting the reboot treatment. At the premiere of Pinocchio this week, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that he hadn't seen the show yet, but he's pleased it exists. "I’m really glad it’s here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original. That’s where we are now," he said. "There’s no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Home Improvement is Returning to Hulu

Home Improvement will have a streaming home once more. After disappearing from streaming around three years ago (and raising some questions from one Richard Karn about why it hasn't become available to binge on Disney+), the popular sitcom is returning to Hulu. All eight seasons of the Tim Allen comedy will be available to stream starting September 9.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series

Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Kate Walsh Will Return to Grey's Anatomy This Season

Dr. Montgomery is heading back to Seattle. Kate Walsh will recur in Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season after appearing in a multi-episode arc last year. Season 18 saw Dr. Addison Montgomery return to the hospital to perform a life-saving surgery and later mourn the death of her ex-husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) alongside his sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and widow Meredith (Ellen Pompeo).
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Claire Danes Joins Zazie Beetz in Steven Soderbergh's New HBO Max Series

Claire Danes is joining the cast of HBO Max limited series Full Circle. The news follows the recent announcement of Atlanta star Zazie Beetz's casting in the Steven Soderbergh/Ed Solomon series. While character details for Danes and Beetz are not known yet, all six episodes of the series are set to be directed by Soderbergh and written by Solomon. Casey Silver, who previously worked with the two on HBO Max film No Sudden Move, will also executive produce.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Come Up Showcases Young Creatives, Jo Koy Is Live From The LA Forum

Freeform expands its nonfiction slate today with The Come Up, a new reality series about six Gen Z creatives pursuing success in New York City. Plus, Jo Koy goes Live From The Los Angeles Forum in a new Netflix special, Discovery reels in a new Deadliest Catch spinoff, Part 1 of The Bachelorette's two-part finale, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy