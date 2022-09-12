Read full article on original website
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Longtime Love
A magical romance. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's long-term romance was built on a mutual love of acting — and one memorable first encounter. "That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time," the Harry Potter alum told Playboy in October 2015 about meeting Darke on the set of Kill Your Darlings. "There’s […]
Tell Me Lies Brings YA Drama to Hulu, Chef's Table Celebrates All Things Pizza
What do you get when you blend the toxicity of You with Normal People’s time-hopping love story? Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, attempts to answer that question today. The coming-of-age drama stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as college students in a less-than-healthy relationship that unfolds across eight years.
Abbott Elementary Makes History at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The broadcast sitcom is back, baby. Abbott Elementary might not have taken home the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series (that honor went to Ted Lasso), but it made history tonight when creator/writer/star Quinta Brunson won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Brunson is second Black woman and third Black person to win the comedy writing Emmy after Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Larry Wilmore (The Bernie Mac Show).
Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'Dumb' Emmys Bit
Jimmy Kimmel knows his "dumb comedy bit" at the Emmys was a mistake. During Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's appearance Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized for distracting from her big moment. Kimmel began their chat by explaining what happened at the ceremony, showing the now-viral clip of Brunson's win (and the extended bit that saw Kimmel remain on stage fake passed-out during her acceptance speech).
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
A Teletubbies Reboot is Coming to Netflix
The Teletubbies are returning soon to a screen near you. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po will reunite with the help of narrator Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) this fall. The beloved preschool series first premiered in the United States in 1998 after originating on the BBC a year earlier and ran until 2001. A reboot ran on the BBC's CBeebies and Nick Jr. starting in 2015, but Netflix's iteration will mark the first new Teletubbies tales since the last reboot concluded in 2018.
Home Improvement is Returning to Hulu
Home Improvement will have a streaming home once more. After disappearing from streaming around three years ago (and raising some questions from one Richard Karn about why it hasn't become available to binge on Disney+), the popular sitcom is returning to Hulu. All eight seasons of the Tim Allen comedy will be available to stream starting September 9.
Tom Hanks is 'Glad' There's a League of Their Own Series
Tom Hanks is happy A League of Their Own is getting the reboot treatment. At the premiere of Pinocchio this week, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that he hadn't seen the show yet, but he's pleased it exists. "I’m really glad it’s here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original. That’s where we are now," he said. "There’s no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well."
The Good Place Alum Manny Jacinto Joins Star Wars Prequel Series The Acolyte
Manny Jacinto is traveling from a good place to a galaxy far, far away... The former star of The Good Place and Nine Perfect Strangers has been added to the cast of Star Wars prequel series The Acolyte, set to begin production this fall. Jacinto joins star Amandla Stenberg, who was cast in July, and recent additions Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) and Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae.
Bachelorette Fans Angry After ABC Drops Major Spoiler During Commercial Break
Johnny DePhillipo said goodbye to Gabby on The Bachelorette last night, but unfortunately, this did not come as a surprise to many viewers. In a Bachelor in Paradise promo aired during The Bachelorette broadcast, Johnny appeared front-and-center on the beach. This reveal might have gone over well with fans if it hadn't dropped prior to Gabby and Johnny's ill-fated date. After Johnny admitted he couldn't see himself getting "to an engagement in the next week or so" and parted ways with Gabby, viewers took to Twitter to poke fun (and express their anger) at ABC for this flub:
Celebrate Disney+ Day With Pinocchio, Pixar's Cars on the Road, and Thor: Love and Thunder
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Disney+ subscribers. This year’s Disney+ Day celebration brings a host of new programming, including Tom Hanks’ live-action Pinocchio film, a new series about the friendly automobiles of Pixar’s Cars, and the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
News Anchor Suffers the 'Beginnings of a Stroke' on Live TV
NBC affiliate KJRH anchor Julie Chin had quite the scare when she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke'" on live TV this weekend. In a post to Facebook, Chin detailed the September 3 experience that landed her in the hospital. "The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning," she wrote. "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen."
Lost 2001 FedEx Commercials Star Steve Carell as an Existential Michael Scott
Following his Oscar-nominated work in Foxcatcher and his dramatic turns in The Morning Show and the new FX series The Patient, Steve Carell is now a bona fide Serious Actor. Before that, of course, he was a comedy A-lister thanks to The Office and the time he screamed out Kelly Clarkson's name.
Netflix Announces The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Premiere Date
A new batch of bakers are headed to the tent. Netflix announced today that The Great British Baking Show Season 10 (called The Great British Bake Off in the United Kingdom) will premiere on Friday, September 16 and new episodes will continue to drop Fridays for the entirety of the season. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Matt Lucas will all return to the tent to welcome this new group of aspiring Star Bakers for the 10-episode season.
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Quinta Brunson 'Unbelievably Talented' After Acceptance Speech Backlash
Jimmy Kimmel has nothing but praise for Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson. The late night host is catching flack for pretending to be passed out on stage during Brunson's big moment, but seemed unaware of the backlash when he told Entertainment Tonight how "lovely" Brunson was after the ceremony. "She is...
A Taxonomy of Netflix Baking Shows
Is there anything more comforting than a baking show? Netflix has seen such an influx of baking content in recent years that it's managed to leapfrog the Food Network and the Cooking Channel to become pop culture's top purveyor of all things tasty. Between The Great British Baking Show, Nailed It!, Bake Squad, and their many contemporaries, Netflix may be churning out baking shows faster than it takes bread to rise, but each adds something unique to the platform’s rapidly-growing library. Whether you’re looking for sugar, spice, and/or everything nice, here are the four most common types of baking shows on Netflix:
Kenan Thompson Hosts the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
TV's best and brightest gather as Kenan Thompson hosts the 74th Emmy Awards tonight on NBC and Peacock. Ted Lasso, Succession, and The White Lotus are among the favorites to win this year, which sees the in-person ceremony return to the Microsoft Theater for the first time since the pandemic began.
