Saturday Night Live: Meet the 4 New Comedians Joining the Season 48 Cast
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" NBC announced Sept. 15 that Saturday Night Live's 48th season will see the addition of four new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. And while the quartet is new to Studio 8H,...
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for His Controversial Emmys Bit
Watch: What Quinta Brunson Thought of Jimmy Kimmel's 2022 Emmys Bit. Jimmy Kimmel is clearing the air with Quinta Brunson. After the late-night host made headlines earlier this week for literally getting in the middle of the star's 2022 Emmys win, the two sat down together to address the incident.
How Kenan Thompson Feels About 7 Saturday Night Live Co-Stars Leaving Ahead of Season 48
Watch: Kenan Thompson Reveals How Far He'd Make It in Squid Game. If Kenan Thompson has gotten used to one thing after 19 seasons on Saturday Night Live, it's change. As the NBC comedy's longest-running cast member in history, the actor and comedian has seen his fair share of co-stars come and go over the years.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments. One secret Gossip Girl is ready to tell? Blake Lively is pregnant! The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Blake—who is already mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3—debuted her baby bump on Sept. 15 during...
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51
The music industry has lost a beloved member. Singer Jesse Powell recently passed away at his Los Angeles home, his sister Tamara Powell shared on social media Sept. 13. The R&B artist, well-known for his late '90s track "You," was 51. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce...
Timothée Chalamet Reacts to The Internet Frenzy Over His Willy Wonka Portrayal
Watch: Timothee Chalamet Shares Why It's "Tough to Be Alive" The suspense to see Timothée Chalamet in Wonka is terrible, I hope it lasts!. Chalamet responded to the online frenzy over his upcoming role in the movie musical Wonka. "You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," Chalamet told British Vogue for its October cover story. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."
JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
How Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' "Tough" Season 12 Reunion Breaks Tradition
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion is shaping up to be one for the books. Erika Jayne teased what's to come on the Sept. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, admitting "It was a lot." "It was...
Martha Stewart Proclaims That Pete Davidson Is Having the Time of His Life
Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Martha Stewart might have an eligible bachelor on her podcast soon. The lifestyle guru's son she never had, more famously known as Pete Davidson, is booked and busy but could still make an appearance on the Martha Stewart podcast.
Rosie O’Donnell Says She Was “Hurt” By Ellen DeGeneres’ Past Comments About Her
Watch: A League of Their Own EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Impactful Cameo. Rosie O'Donnell is clearing the air about her strained relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. During the Sept. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the American Gigolo actress—who hosted The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002 and later fronted The Rosie Show before it got canceled in 2012 after one season due to low ratings—discussed why she never appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and why she and Ellen are not close friends today.
Bachelorette Finale Preview: Rachel Breaks Down Over Tino's "Shocking Secret"
Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will only one leave engaged?. In an exclusive preview of Sept. 20's live Bachelorette finale, Rachel Recchia questions finalist Tino Franco's honesty throughout the competition. "Look me in the eyes," Rachel confronts him, "And lie to me again." "You did say that!" Tino fights...
Here’s How Beyoncé Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment
Watch: 30 of Beyonce's FIERCEST Instagram Fashion Moments. Beyoncé won't let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records. The Renaissance artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, according to Rolling Stone. Beyonce's record-breaking nods include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums."
On The Scene: Lizzo Wins an Emmy and Kim Kardashian Talks Criminal Justice Reform
Watch: Lizzo Is a Step Closer to EGOT Status After Emmys Win. Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Why New National Treasure Role Is Right Up Her Alley
The National Treasure series has secured a Hollywood treasure. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 expo, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared what National Treasure fans can expect from her upcoming role on Disney+'s spin-off series, titled National Treasure: Edge of History. After calling the film franchise "memorable, fun,...
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Watch: Joshua Bassett & HSMTMTS Cast Spill Season 4 SECRETS. Wildcats gather around, we've got updates. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 Expo, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast spilled some tea on the upcoming season. Specifically, Joshua Bassett, who plays Richard Bowen, revealed that we can expect "more everything" in the fourth season of the series.
Kyle and Deepti Finally Confirm Their Relationship Status in Love is Blind: After the Altar
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Love Is Blind for Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. The two, who have been teasing their relationship status since their season of Love Is Blind first premiered on Netflix in February 2022, finally confirmed they're dating in the show's After the Altar episodes, which dropped on the streamer Sept. 16.
See Andy Cohen and His 3-Year-Old Son Ben Share an Adorable Conversation About Cher
If we could turn back time, we'd find a way to watch Andy Cohen's new video with his son for the first time all over again. The Watch What Happens Live host shared an Instagram video on Sept. 16 of him and 3-year-old Benjamin discussing Cher after the Bravo producer apparently introduced the toddler to her music. "What did you think?" Andy asked Benjamin, only for him to hilariously respond, "She was singing too loud for me."
