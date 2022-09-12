ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51

The music industry has lost a beloved member. Singer Jesse Powell recently passed away at his Los Angeles home, his sister Tamara Powell shared on social media Sept. 13. The R&B artist, well-known for his late '90s track "You," was 51. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Will Grace#Emmys#Snl#American#Nbc
E! News

Timothée Chalamet Reacts to The Internet Frenzy Over His Willy Wonka Portrayal

Watch: Timothee Chalamet Shares Why It's "Tough to Be Alive" The suspense to see Timothée Chalamet in Wonka is terrible, I hope it lasts!. Chalamet responded to the online frenzy over his upcoming role in the movie musical Wonka. "You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," Chalamet told British Vogue for its October cover story. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."
MOVIES
E! News

JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Rosie O’Donnell Says She Was “Hurt” By Ellen DeGeneres’ Past Comments About Her

Watch: A League of Their Own EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Impactful Cameo. Rosie O'Donnell is clearing the air about her strained relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. During the Sept. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the American Gigolo actress—who hosted The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002 and later fronted The Rosie Show before it got canceled in 2012 after one season due to low ratings—discussed why she never appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and why she and Ellen are not close friends today.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here’s How Beyoncé Made History Yet Again With Her Latest Accomplishment

Watch: 30 of Beyonce's FIERCEST Instagram Fashion Moments. Beyoncé won't let anyone break her soul, but she will continue to break those records. The Renaissance artist landed more than a dozen entries in this year's Guinness World Records book, according to Rolling Stone. Beyonce's record-breaking nods include being the "first act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums."
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Watch: Joshua Bassett & HSMTMTS Cast Spill Season 4 SECRETS. Wildcats gather around, we've got updates. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 Expo, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast spilled some tea on the upcoming season. Specifically, Joshua Bassett, who plays Richard Bowen, revealed that we can expect "more everything" in the fourth season of the series.
EDUCATION
E! News

Kyle and Deepti Finally Confirm Their Relationship Status in Love is Blind: After the Altar

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Love Is Blind for Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. The two, who have been teasing their relationship status since their season of Love Is Blind first premiered on Netflix in February 2022, finally confirmed they're dating in the show's After the Altar episodes, which dropped on the streamer Sept. 16.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

See Andy Cohen and His 3-Year-Old Son Ben Share an Adorable Conversation About Cher

If we could turn back time, we'd find a way to watch Andy Cohen's new video with his son for the first time all over again. The Watch What Happens Live host shared an Instagram video on Sept. 16 of him and 3-year-old Benjamin discussing Cher after the Bravo producer apparently introduced the toddler to her music. "What did you think?" Andy asked Benjamin, only for him to hilariously respond, "She was singing too loud for me."
MLB
E! News

E! News

ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

