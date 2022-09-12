Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Drags The Rings of Power, Reigniting Rivalry with Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk is not a fan of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to reignite his longstanding rivalry with Amazon head Jeff Bezos by way of insulting the streamer's highly-anticipated new series. "Tolkien is turning in his grave," he wrote. "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."
Rings of Power's opening contains a deep Tolkien reference
If you’ve been watching fantasy series Rings of Power, you’ve no doubt been struck by the beautiful opening credits. Patterns emerge in sand to gorgeous effect in the Lord of the Rings TV series, very much in line with the magic of Middle-earth. Someone’s broken down the symbolism in the sequence, and the results are startling.
Matthew Fox is starring in a new show and I know what you're thinking: That name sounds familiar … Yes, the man who led the ensemble of dozens in the sprawling ensemble fantasy-allegory-global-phenomenon Lost is back. Fox is starring in a limited series for Peacock called Last Light and it's his first on-screen role in seven years. There's nothing mysterious about that; as you'll read below, he prophesied his own disappearance from TV back in 2010, when Lost signed off. (Maybe he flash-forwarded ten years?)
HBO Plans to Fix House of the Dragon VFX Blunder
No more green fingers for King Viserys. HBO will fix the VFX flub that appeared in House of the Dragon's third episode this weekend, according to Variety. In "Second of His Name," King Viserys (Paddy Considine), whose fingers were supposed to be missing (or close to it) was spotted wearing a green screen glove. (A glove definitely not intended to make it into the final cut of the episode). It didn't take long for observant fans to take notice of the mistake and tweet about it.
A Teletubbies Reboot is Coming to Netflix
The Teletubbies are returning soon to a screen near you. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po will reunite with the help of narrator Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) this fall. The beloved preschool series first premiered in the United States in 1998 after originating on the BBC a year earlier and ran until 2001. A reboot ran on the BBC's CBeebies and Nick Jr. starting in 2015, but Netflix's iteration will mark the first new Teletubbies tales since the last reboot concluded in 2018.
Tom Hanks is 'Glad' There's a League of Their Own Series
Tom Hanks is happy A League of Their Own is getting the reboot treatment. At the premiere of Pinocchio this week, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that he hadn't seen the show yet, but he's pleased it exists. "I’m really glad it’s here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original. That’s where we are now," he said. "There’s no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well."
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
WATCH: Jennifer Coolidge Sells Netflix Horror Series The Watcher in Campy Promo
Someone is watching more than Netflix in upcoming series The Watcher. In a quirky three-minute teaser released today, realtor Karen Calhoun (Jennifer Coolidge) is delighted to showcase a big, beautiful house in idyllic Westfield, New Jersey. She highlights the craftsmanship, "hot tub wood" butcher block, and the dumbwaiter big enough to fit a person.
The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Final Season
The Handmaid's Tale will end with Season 6. Ahead of Season 5's premiere, Hulu has renewed the dystopian drama for a sixth and final season. The Margaret Atwood adaptation has earned the streamer its share of Emmys and Golden Globes, but it will soon be time for the gals of Gilead to hang up their bonnets.
Needle Drop: Do Revenge Breathes New Life Into the Netflix Soundtrack
[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for the end of Do Revenge.]. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” may have become a summer theme song for Netflix, but its renewed attention is something of a marvel, as the streamer doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to pop songs. A quick scroll through Twitter or TikTok yields hundreds of posts mocking the Selling Sunset-ification of Netflix soundtracks, which are filled with up-tempo tunes that sound like #girlboss Mad Libs. If you’re looking for thoughtful, coherent lyrics, “It takes a thang like you / Then you change my path / I’m goin’ up, up, up / And I never last” leaves a bit to be desired.
'Feminist icon' Miss Marple returns in 12 new authorised mystery stories
Authors of a new collection of stories featuring one of Agatha Christie’s most beloved creations, Miss Marple, have described the character as a “feminist icon” and “one of the great unsung heroines of literature”. The collection, titled Marple, marks the first time anyone other than...
Emmy Award Winner Onstage Takes Swipe at King Charles III
Succession writer Jesse Armstrong caused a stir with an apparent dig at the British monarchy when he accepted an Emmy on Monday—quipping "more voting was involved" in his award win than in the new king's succession. Cast member Brian Cox, who plays the king-like media mogul Logan Roy in...
King Charles Had A 'Sparky Temper', Queen Consort Helped Change That: Royal Photographer
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camila have been together for over two decades, and their relationship changed each other for the better, according to a trusted royal photographer. On Tuesday, Arthur Edwards, the 73-year-old King's long-serving royal photographer, revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that the Queen Consort...
