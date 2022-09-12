ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

IAEA Demands Russia Withdraw From Ukraine Nuclear Plant

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board of governors has adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, diplomats who attended a closed-door meeting on Thursday in Vienna said. The resolution adopted by the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calls...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Erdogan, Putin Set to Meet at Eurasian Security Meeting in Signal to West

Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Uzbekistan Thursday to attend a meeting of Eurasian security group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Erdogan is attending at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The meeting comes as Erdogan's relations with Putin are under growing scrutiny by its Western allies as they seek to tighten sanctions on Russia.
POLITICS
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:45 a.m.: The Wold Bank is willing to provide up to $30 billion to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior bank official said Thursday, according to a Reuters report.
EUROPE
Zelenskyy Hosts EU Leader as Putin, Xi Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hosting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for talks Thursday in Kyiv that von der Leyen said would include “getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession.”. Ukraine applied to join the European Union in late February, days after Russia...
POLITICS
Putin Says He Understands China Has 'Concerns' About Ukraine 'Crisis'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he understands that China has "questions and concerns" about Moscow's military action in Ukraine, as he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. China has publicly adopted a neutral stance on Russia's seven-month invasion, even as Xi has said that one of...
POLITICS
US Targets Russian Officials and Entities with New Sanctions

The U.S. on Thursday imposed new economic sanctions on an array of Russians, including some that it accused of stealing Ukrainian grain, an official who allegedly has directed the deportation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, and relatives of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. "The United States continues...
FOREIGN POLICY
Chinese and Russian Leaders Meet in Uzbekistan

Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia met Thursday in Uzbekistan. The two leaders are in the country to attend a meeting of eight Asian leaders. The trip was Xi’s first since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. Many Chinese are not able to travel because of the country’s zero-COVID policy.
POLITICS
Germany Seizes Russian Energy Firm's Subsidiaries

BERLIN — Berlin on Friday took control of the German operations of Russian oil firm Rosneft to secure energy supplies which have been disrupted after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Rosneft's German subsidiaries, which account for about 12% of oil refining capacity in the country, were placed under trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency, the economy ministry said in a statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kyrgyzstan Says Tajikistan Resumes Shelling After Ceasefire Deal

Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of fresh shelling late on Friday despite a ceasefire deal reached by the two countries' presidents, as a deadly border conflict forced thousands of people to evacuate. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed to order a ceasefire and troop pullback in a...
WORLD
White House Downplays Terrorism Designation for Russia

White House — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s director of strategic communications, sat down Friday with VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell ahead of a banner week in global diplomacy, starting with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and ending with the world’s premier diplomatic summit, the U.N. General Assembly, in New York.
POTUS
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Izium’s Mass Graves

More than 400 bodies have been uncovered in a mass grave in the recently liberated town of Izium. U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Russia must be held accountable for its actions in Ukraine. Plus, why are next week’s UNGA General debates so important?
WORLD
Finns, Swedes Overwhelmingly Back NATO, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON — A new Gallup Poll released Friday confirms overwhelming support among Finns and Swedes for their nations' expected accession to NATO, while their views toward Russian leadership have turned "profoundly negative" as the war in Ukraine rages on. The survey found that 81% of Finns and 74% of...
POLITICS
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Getting Help to Those in Need

Ukrainian forces free another city that’s been under Russian control for months. What it takes to get vital humanitarian assistance into recently liberated cities. And, a look ahead at next week’s United Nations General Assembly.
ADVOCACY
Media Deal With Russia Worries Nicaragua's Independent Journalists

The Russian news agency Sputnik and the government of Daniel Ortega signed a media cooperation agreement in late August. The strengthening of ties with Russian media occurs during an information blackout in Nicaragua. For VOA News, Donaldo Hernandez has the story, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.
WORLD
Afghan Insurgent Leader Calls for New Anti-Taliban 'Political' Front

Vienna, Austria — Afghan insurgent group leader Ahmad Massoud on Friday urged the diaspora to unite to find a political solution to end Taliban rule, describing his appeal as the beginning of a new phase. Massoud, who heads the National Resistance Front (NRF), an armed group waging an insurgency...
WORLD
China's Xi Says 'Color Revolutions' Must Be Prevented

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday on members of a central Asian regional grouping, which includes Russia and Iran, to work together to prevent “external forces” from promoting what he called "color revolutions" — popular, pro-democracy uprisings in their countries. Xi made the comments in Uzbekistan on...
INDIA
US Concerned About Civilians Harmed Inside Armenia

The United States and Russia are calling for restraint as fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has left about 155 troops dead. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the escalation of decades-old bloodshed between the two former Soviet republics.
MILITARY
Experts: North Korea's New Law on Preemptive Use of Nuclear Weapons Puts Regime at Risk

WASHINGTON — North Korea has put itself in a dangerous situation by ruling out denuclearization and legalizing the use of its nuclear weapons preemptively to strike against adversaries that threaten its leadership, according to experts. Pyongyang prioritizes regime survival, and North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, the country's rubber-stamp parliament,...
MILITARY

