Read full article on original website
Related
Products of the Week: World Cup Kits, Sonos Subs and a New Japanese Whiskey
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Nike releases it’s federation kits for the 2022 World Cup, Sonos drops the new Sub Mini, and Nikka Whiskey gets flowery.
FIFA・
King Charles, Prince William meet mammoth queue for queen's coffin
King Charles III and his oldest son Prince William were on Saturday greeted by cheers as they shook hands with people queueing for hours through London to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lies in state ahead of her funeral. The public have until early Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.
Comments / 0