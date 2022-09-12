It might be time to admit that summer is over for 2022, but don’t be too disheartened because autumn has officially arrived! In all its pumpkin-spiced, orange colours and cosy-vibe glory, that is. And while you may be thinking about getting out your faux-fur throws, gold decorations and string lights from the back of your cupboard or reaching for them from the loft, we won’t blame you for wanting to buy just a few more timeless pieces to update your home this year.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO