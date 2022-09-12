On Sep 14, 2022, Clara Lorene Pinkston Smith Fourman went to be with her Lord Christ Jesus and all the departed loved ones who have gone before her. Born July 21, 1933, to James and Celia Tabor Pinkston. She was married Nov 25, 1950, to James Curtis Smith. Children Donna Findley, James “Jimmy” Smith Jr deceased (Nancy), Rickey Smith USA Col (Ret) (Margaret), Phillip Smith (Ashley deceased). Widow of Norman Fourman, whom she married 1980. Survived by 5 grandchildren (Jason Cox, Daniel Smith, Jesse Smith, Faye Smith, and Curtis Smith) and 5 great-grandchildren. She loved her family with a love that had no boundaries, second only to her love for her Lord, from whom she derived much comfort.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO