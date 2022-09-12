Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting for Connection Home Lending
Congratulations to Connection Home Lending for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 12th at 4pm. Connection Home Lending is located at 1602 W. Northfield Blvd., Suite 1, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-900-5898.
Hemp Crumble at Kingdom Acres CBD & Hemp Farm
The Kingdom Acres CDB & Hemp Farm’s “Hemp Crumble” event is just around the corner. Mark your calendars for October 1 from 10am – 4pm and come out to the farm located just outside of Murfreesboro at 1705 Kingdom Rd, Bell Buckle, TN 37020. This is a really fun and cool event, you don’t want to miss it!
Podcast 64 – Andy Horner from MAHLE
Back in the studio for episode 64 of our podcast. This time we’re joined by Andy Horner from MAHLE, which is a GIANT manufacturing facility in Murfreesboro. We talk about what all they do, how they get involved with the community annnnnnnd… they’re hiring! They recently expanded their facility and looking to bring on a LOT of people. Details in the podcast!
Food Truck Lineup for Friday, September 16 in Cannonsburg
Here are the FOOD TRUCKS for this Friday, September 16, 2022. Don’t miss these last few Fridays! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm). Tell/Tag a friend!
Hispanic Heritage Festival with Conexion Americas
Nashville Zoo partners with Conexion Americas to host Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 24, for a celebration of culture and community. The festival will include folk dance performances, live music, special themed concessions, and bilingual options for Grassmere Historic Home tours, animal shows and encounters. Throughout the day, guests...
Tickets Now on Sale for Zoolumination
Zoolumination tickets are officially on sale! Visit the largest lantern festival in the country this holiday season and be enchanted by mystical beasts, larger-than-life lanterns and more. This event will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk...
16 Rutherford Schools Earn ‘Reward’ Status
Rutherford County Schools has been named an Advancing District, and nearly a third of all Rutherford schools have earned “Reward” status. These designations were announced Sept. 12 by the Tennessee Department of Education as part of the annual accountability report. “We are very proud of our schools that...
Blue Angel Memorial To Host Top Gun Night Run on September 15 in Smyrna
The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the inaugural Top Gun Night Run 6k on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
State Farm and BEPF Donate to Teen DRIVE Program
Rutherford County teens will have enhanced driver’s training by school resource officers after a donation by the Business Education Partnership Foundation and State Farm Insurance. The foundation and State Farm contributed $1,190.65 to the SROs free Defense Response Improving Vehicle Education course to purchase DVDs, drowsy and distracted goggles,...
Dwight Robison Obituary
Dwight Robison, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. A native of Frankfort, IN, he was the son of the late Thomas Robison and Julia Jean Stockberger Robison. Mr. Robison is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Charles) Clark of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Michael (Shannon Johnson) Robison...
Christine Kokemueller Obituary
Christine Lamnek Kokemueller, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home. A native of Crvenka, Serbia, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Christine Booze Lamnek. Mrs. Kokemueller was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Heinrich Kokemueller and a brother, Daniel Lamnek.
Clara Fourman Obituary
On Sep 14, 2022, Clara Lorene Pinkston Smith Fourman went to be with her Lord Christ Jesus and all the departed loved ones who have gone before her. Born July 21, 1933, to James and Celia Tabor Pinkston. She was married Nov 25, 1950, to James Curtis Smith. Children Donna Findley, James “Jimmy” Smith Jr deceased (Nancy), Rickey Smith USA Col (Ret) (Margaret), Phillip Smith (Ashley deceased). Widow of Norman Fourman, whom she married 1980. Survived by 5 grandchildren (Jason Cox, Daniel Smith, Jesse Smith, Faye Smith, and Curtis Smith) and 5 great-grandchildren. She loved her family with a love that had no boundaries, second only to her love for her Lord, from whom she derived much comfort.
Khammoune Manosinh Obituary
Mrs. Khammoune Manosinh, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born in Laos. Mrs. Manosinh was a very hard worker to make sure she provided for her family. She was involved with Wat Lao Buddharam Temple and Wat Amphawan of America. Mrs. Manosinh is...
Edward Swann Obituary
Edward Wayne Swann, age 68 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. A native of Gadsden, AL, he was the son of the late Harold Edward and Peggy Sue Conner Swann. Wayne is survived by his brother, Donny Swann and his wife Judy of the...
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Labor Day Crash on E. Clark Blvd.
The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators have arrested the driver of the car that crashed into a tree on Labor Day, killing one passenger and injuring others. Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for...
