Environment

Scattered showers, storms moving across Tampa Bay

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Scattered showers and storms are starting to move across the Tampa Bay area.

You can watch live radar in the player above.

The onshore wind pattern is in place for the next two days. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico push showers and storms onto the coastline in the morning.

The best chance for downpours will be 11am-4pm. The rain tapers off before sunset, but the clouds linger around.

The earlier rain and extra clouds help keep highs in the upper 80s, which is below average for mid-September.

Morning showers are back in the forecast for Tuesday. Overall, the coverage of rain is slightly less tomorrow, but passing showers are possible through late afternoon.

The pattern shifts for Wednesday and Thursday, and the mornings will be mostly dry again. Watch for heavy thunderstorms late in the day, especially east of I-75.

Afternoon highs stay slightly below average through the week.

The tropics are relatively quiet right. now. There are two waves coming off Africa that only have 20% chances to develop over the next five days.

