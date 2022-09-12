For over a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has all but retconned its sophomore installment, 2008's The Incredible Hulk. However, that trend has changed over the course of the past month. On Disney+, She-Hulk reintroduced Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky—a.k.a. Abomination—in its second episode, and they even referenced the recasting of Bruce Banner from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo in the covert form of a joke. Even more recently, Disney revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would reprise his role as Dr. Samuel Sterns in the form of The Leader in 2024's Captain America: New World Order, thus promising delivery on a 14-year cliffhanger. With these Incredible Hulk characters reentering the MCU, its lack of acknowledgment of the film's most important figures is more noticeable than ever.

