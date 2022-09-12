Read full article on original website
'Andor' Final Trailer Breakdown: We've All Done Terrible Things
There may not be any new Star Wars movies in the near future, but the Disney+ shows are becoming more and more cinematic. If Lucasfilm’s D23 presentation indicated anything, it's that upcoming shows like Andor and The Mandalorian have generated the hype and fanfare of a new Star Wars movie. We will be getting our first impressions of Andor soon, as the first three episodes of the Rogue One prequel series are set to debut on Disney+ on September 21.
Before 'Andor': A History of the Rebellion in Star Wars, From 'Rogue One' to 'The Force Awakens'
After a few months of hiatus, new Star Wars content is just around the corner! Andor arrives on Disney+ by the end of the month, with the promise of telling a story leaning more on the political thriller side of the franchise, which hasn't been further explored yet —not on its live action shows, at least. Because, yes, Star Wars is not just about family drama and exploding ships, it does have a deeply political side.
New 'Pearl' Teaser Reminds Us To Look Our Best
It’s a big weekend for horror fans as the second part of Ti West’s slasher trilogy, Pearl, is about to hit theaters. There has been so much killer anticipation for this prequel throughout the genre community thanks to how brilliant X was. It also helped that the film has flooded social media with various compelling images, teasers, and pieces of music. Now, the latest teaser for Pearl has revealed Step 2 of what’s required to have the “X-factor”. Spoiler alert, you have to look your best.
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
'Gran Turismo' Movie Casts Archie Madekwe
We have seen a trend in recent times that follow the adaptation of various video game properties for television – both for the big and small screens. Sony and Playstation who have been a part of such moves have another game adaptation in the works with the production of the fast-paced Gran Turismo. As the film begins to put pieces together for production, casting announcements have been made for the adaptation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, See actor Archie Madekwe will star in the film opposite the previously announced David Harbour.
Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bring Back 'The Incredible Hulk's Betty Ross
For over a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has all but retconned its sophomore installment, 2008's The Incredible Hulk. However, that trend has changed over the course of the past month. On Disney+, She-Hulk reintroduced Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky—a.k.a. Abomination—in its second episode, and they even referenced the recasting of Bruce Banner from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo in the covert form of a joke. Even more recently, Disney revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would reprise his role as Dr. Samuel Sterns in the form of The Leader in 2024's Captain America: New World Order, thus promising delivery on a 14-year cliffhanger. With these Incredible Hulk characters reentering the MCU, its lack of acknowledgment of the film's most important figures is more noticeable than ever.
Who Is Behind the Bandages in the 'Goodnight Mommy' Remake? - Ending Explained
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for both the original 2014 version of the film, as well as the 2022 remake of Goodnight Mommy. Proceed with caution. The 2014 Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is one of the most terrifying projects of the past decade. Although genre fans owe it to themselves to check out the original version first, Amazon Prime has debuted an American remake from director Matt Sobel. Cameron Crovetti and Nicholas Crovetti star as the two young twins, Elias and Lukas, respectively. The boys begin to suspect that the woman claiming to be their mother (Naomi Watts) is actually an imposter with malicious intentions.
Top 10 Movies to Watch About Witches to Prepare for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
There was definitely a before and after for witches in cinematic history when Hocus Pocus came out in 1993. The fan-favorite sisters took over the witchy genre and showed audiences worldwide what witches are capable of. With Halloween parties, songs, and a sidekick cat, it became a legendary movie. The...
‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Discusses Releasing His 4-Hour Cut
There have been murmurs about a "4-Hour Cut" of Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis since the director revealed the existence of a longer version back in June 2022. Fans of the Austin Butler-starring film have been wondering if there was a possibility of ever seeing this extended version of the film. Now, in a new interview, Luhrmann has commented on the possiblity of that version of the film seeing the light of day.
'Atlanta' Cast and Character Guide (And What They're Doing Next)
After six years and four seasons, the FX comedy-drama Atlanta will touch down for the final time this year. The series led by Donald Glover made its mark in pop culture as a distinct and surreal show that brought Black-centric experiences to the forefront. The show particularly draws from Glover's own experiences living in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, which is a significant place that cultivated rap culture. The unpredictable plots of the episodes thread between prevalent social commentary and satirical comedy all while following the lives of two cousins who team up as up-and-coming rapper and manager.
Sam Rockwell Talks ‘See How They Run,’ Finding the Accent, and Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’
With director Tom George’s See How They Run now playing in theaters, I recently caught up with Sam Rockwell to talk about making the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit. The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London where a seasoned detective (Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie (Saoirse Ronan) investigate the murder of a film director that was planning on adapting a hit play into a movie. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Sherrsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chandr, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and David Oyelowo.
‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Reunites With Leslye Headland on ‘The Acolyte’
In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Harley Quinn' Season 3 Ending Explained: Can Love Conquer All?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Harley Quinn Season 3.Season 3 of Harley Quinn reached its ending, and while Harlivy is still an item, their relationship will be put to the test in Season 4. That's because, during her journey to finding purpose, Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embraced her supervillain desires and became the leader of the new Legion of Doom. As for Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), she realized the evil path only held meaning to her due to her need for approval from her super villain partners. So, now Harley Quinn is part of the Bat Family.
'Andor' Images Introduce New 'Star Wars' Droid B2EMO
The next entry in the Star Wars universe will soon be arriving with Andor on Disney+, and ahead of the series' release, a recent preview has shown off a new droid that will be making its debut in a galaxy far, far away. An exclusive sneak peak from Entertainment Weekly...
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
James Marsden to Star in Genre-Bending Courtroom Series for Amazon Freevee
Rumors have swirled, whispers have echoed regarding a top-secret docu-style courtroom comedy being produced for Amazon Freevee. And Deadline has just confirmed the project's existence in an exclusive report. The project stars James Marsden and is now in post-production. “Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but...
