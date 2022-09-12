Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio opens new indoor 'Discover PLAYce'
SAN ANTONIO - Need something to do with the kids this weekend? The San Antonio Zoo has something new for all the knee-high naturalists out there. The Zoo held a special ribbon cutting for its new Discovery Playce, yes that's a place with a "y". It's a fun new indoor,...
news4sanantonio.com
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
news4sanantonio.com
Local college radio station celebrates 100 years of radio in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – KSYM-FM is celebrating their 100th anniversary of being on-air in San Antonio. The free event will take place Friday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Longwith Radio, Television and Film Building at the corner of W. Courtland Place and N. Main Avenue on the San Antonio College (SAC) campus.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties
SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Latin Grammy award-winning Grupo Firme coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Award-Winning band Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio this November!. The Latin Grammy award-winning group announced that they will be performing at the Alamodome on November 19th. The concert will feature Folklórico dancer as well as Banda, Norteño and Mariachi tracks. Tickets go on...
news4sanantonio.com
Best Quality Daughter: Out of this world food, great service, clever drinks
SAN ANTONIO – This week I'm taking you to the Pearl for a wonderful experience at Best Quality Daughter. I will tell you, it's really good!. I was pleasantly surprised by the decor throughout the building. It is really beautiful. The outside of the building – it’s one of the old little cottage houses at the Pearl. It’s just gorgeous.
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find
SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde shooting survivors receive service dogs and free training from San Antonio company
SAN ANTONIO - As they continue along their road to recovery, a handful of survivors of the Uvalde school shooting now have full-time companions at their side, thanks to the combined efforts of a local non-profit and a San Antonio dog trainer offering her services free of charge. Whitley Cheatham...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Two San Antonio students named Nation's Top Young Scientists
SAN ANTONIO – Two students from San Antonio have just been named among top youth scientists in the entire country. Ariana Chaudhary attends Keystone School. Frank Lucci attends Basis San Antonio Shavano campus. Both have been selected for the Top 300 Broadcom Masters. That's a Science, Technology, Engineering and...
news4sanantonio.com
Personal care services with Alegre Home Health Care
The quality of life for seniors or people who have disabilities can drastically improve with the help of essential personal care services. Melinda Hinojosa with Alegre Home Health Care with more on the services they provide. Alegre Home Health Care LLC. 4242 E. Piedras Drive, San Antonio. (210) 200-8781. Facebook:...
news4sanantonio.com
Behind-the-scenes glimpse helps Bexar County elections operation show transparency
SAN ANTONIO - We're less than two months out from the midterm elections and questions continue to be raised about transparency and fairness. In an effort to bolster public confidence in her operation and promote integrity, Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen gave us a behind-the-scenes look today at how the process works and what security measures are in place.
news4sanantonio.com
Four people transferred to hospital following major vehicle crash on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Three vehicles were involved in a major crash on the West Side. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on West Commerce Street near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. Police say four individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their Conditions are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights!
SAN ANTONIO - Key matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
news4sanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
news4sanantonio.com
Man opens fire on 'peeping tom' after he was caught looking through daughter's window
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man on the Northwest Side opened fire after he saw another man peeping through his daughter's window. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments off Seco Creek and Chase Hill Boulevard. The man told police his daughter...
news4sanantonio.com
Couple found dead following apparent murder-suicide on the Eastside
SAN ANTONIO – A married couple was found dead following a murder-suicide on the Eastside of town. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. According to the police, the husband and wife were arguing when the husband shot his...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
news4sanantonio.com
Speed study underway after years of complaints in Northwest neighborhood
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - When a playground was built along Mill Park in the Silver Canyon neighborhood, the area was still being developed. Now it's a connecting road for two busy neighborhoods, and residents worry about how safe the structure really is. Several families live just steps away from the...
news4sanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
news4sanantonio.com
Beyond the Game: Burbank & O'Connor
SAN ANTONIO - Middle and high-school athletes are doing great things for our community. San Antonio Sports and Valero are shining a light on teams who model key values through their actions. This week we salute two schools whose community projects demonstrate Beyond the Game values. In late August, members...
Comments / 0