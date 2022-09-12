Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
Workers are getting bolder. The number of strikes tripled from last year as Americans see their wages shrink and bosses profit.
The failure of wages to keep up with inflation and gaining the upper hand in a labor shortage have driven more workers to the picket line this year.
Some jobs won't recover from the pandemic recession. It could be a good thing for workers.
Warehouses and storage providers are hiring rapidly, but employment at travel agencies is a third below its pre-pandemic high.
Comments / 0