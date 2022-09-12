Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 04:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be the lowest inland from Lake Superior and in higher elevation areas.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 04:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be the lowest inland from Lake Superior and in higher elevation areas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lapeer; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Sanilac; St. Clair; Wayne PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy fog will be locally dense early this morning and then quickly dissipate after sunrise. IMPACTS * Reduced driving visibility with short distance fluctuations possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy dense fog means areal coverage or duration of the dense fog will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by reducing speed if fog is encountered. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
