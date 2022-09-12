Effective: 2022-09-17 04:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be the lowest inland from Lake Superior and in higher elevation areas.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO