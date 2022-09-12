Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsWashington, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022
A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
vandalialeader.com
Future of hospital hangs in the balance
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
KSDK
St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
City Hope St. Louis has operated multiple night-by-night shelters in the St. Louis metro region for the past three years. Now, funding by the city is gone.
Man kicks door open in University City home invasion, family escapes
A University City family escaped their home safely after a man kicked open a door during a home invasion last weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis Off Ramp Turns Into World's Worst Beach After Trailer Dumps Sand on I-44
The driver sustained no injuries
KMOV
Apple AirTag shows stolen gun’s location but owner hasn’t gotten it back
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Outbreaks of crime across St. Louis City and Downtown have continued in recent months. This weekend brought even more shootings and car break-ins. One Metro man is speaking out after his property was stolen and said police aren’t helping him get it back. His main concern is that it could be used to commit a crime.
Washington Missourian
Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops
A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
Assailant in Brutal St. Louis Jail Beating Gets 4 Years
Kevin Moore is already serving time for the Behrmann's Tavern robbery that went viral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
myleaderpaper.com
Woman arrested at Arnold credit union
Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
Exotic dancer testifies in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A woman convicted in the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire conspiracy testified Thursday, along with several other witnesses. Terica Ellis told the jury about what happened before the death of Andre Montgomery Jr.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
17-year-old on trial for murder near Gateway Arch
Testimony is expected to begin this week in a murder trial for a 17-year-old accused of a fatal shooting near the Gateway Arch.
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis.
St. Louis County burglar caught after cashing in $2,000 in lottery tickets
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after breaking into a Breckenridge Hills convenience store twice. Police say this burglar was caught after cashing in stolen lottery tickets. Joseph Scott, 22, is now charged with burglary, property damage, and stealing. According to a court document, Scott...
Comments / 1