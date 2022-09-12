ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
ALTON, IL
vandalialeader.com

Future of hospital hangs in the balance

Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Washington Missourian

Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops

A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman arrested at Arnold credit union

Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.

