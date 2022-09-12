Orlando Fire Department lights 343 candles to remember 9/11 firefighters

Orlando Fire Department members light 343 candles in memory of firefighters that passed on 9/11, Sunday at Orlando Fire Station One. Natalia Jaramillo/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Orlando Fire Department and Orlando Police Department lit 343 candles during an hour-long ceremony on Sunday at Orlando Fire Station One for the firefighters that lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

“We know that 343 firefighters lost their lives and did so, so that others could survive. Never was there a more unifying moment in America than the seconds, minutes and hours after we were under attack on 9/11,” Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar said. “As first responders, as police officers, that’s what we were sworn to do.”

During the ceremony, two OFD members told stories of firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 or soon after due to exposure to toxic chemicals. The evening concluded with a procession by the Orlando Firefighters Pipes and Drums.

District 2 Orlando Commissioner Tony Ortiz, District 3 Commissioner Robert Stuart and State Rep. Anna Eskamani attended the ceremony, sitting in the front row.

“In Orlando we know how to find power in pain, it’s a very familiar feeling especially when we have the tragedy of Pulse,” Eskamani said. “I do think it’s so important as Orlandonians, as Floridians and as Americans that we never forget and we look back to our history to honor those no longer with us through action and to recommit ourselves to peace.”

Among the large crowd was 92-year-old retired Orlando firefighter, James Turrisi.

“The world is not what it used to be,” Turrisi said. “I was coming out of the dentist office on 9/11 and I thought what a terrible accident and then I got home and found out there was a second one and I thought that’s not an accident.”

Turrisi has been retired for 23 years but said he knew a lot of people who died during 9/11.

“It’s expected, you know, if you take a job like that you know what can happen,” Turrisi said. “It wasn’t a surprise that they gave their lives it’s part of the firefighter mentality you have to have.”